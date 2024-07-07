NCBCP Black Women’s Roundtable Successfully Hosted 10th Annual “Women of Power” Jazz Brunch and Gathering During Essence Fest 2024
New Orleans, LA, July 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The National Coalition on Black Civic Participation (NCBCP) and the Black Women’s Roundtable (BWR), in partnership with Mississippi BWR and Louisiana BWR Louisiana, kicked off Essence festivities with “Power Table” discussions during their 10th Annual Women of Power Jazz Brunch and Gathering during Essence Festival 2024. Held at the Hyatt Regency in New Orleans on July 5, 2024, the event brought together Black women nationwide to include prominent media personalities, national civil rights, and legacy organization leaders for a series of dynamic discussions.
The event featured two compelling Power Tables:
· Achieving Racial, Economic, and Social Justice
· Unleashing the Power of the Black Youth Vote: Bold Demands for 2024
Leaders explored critical themes such as the pivotal role of Black women in the 2024 presidential election, findings from recent polling conducted by BWR in collaboration with Essence and HIT Strategies, and pressing issues affecting Black youth and adults, including economic equality, healthcare access, and reproductive rights. Attendees engaged in proactive dialogue to shape policies and mobilize voter engagement initiatives within their communities.
“We brought together Black women leaders across generations to ‘party with a purpose’ for Essence Fest's 30th anniversary and to strategize on the importance of leveraging the power of the Black women’s vote and the Black youth vote in the 2024 Presidential Election,” said Melanie L. Campbell, President and CEO of the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation and National Convener of the Black Women’s Roundtable. “This election will determine if we have a democracy or a dictatorship. Voting rights, reproductive rights, LGBTQ+ rights, workers' rights, affirmative action, access to economic opportunity, education, and the freedom to learn black history are all on the ballot. We will use the power of our ballots to fight for our rights, freedom, and opportunity for future generations, and we will win!”
About NCBCP and National Black Women’s Roundtable
The National Coalition on Black Civic Participation is dedicated to increasing civic engagement and voter participation in Black and underserved communities. The National Black Women’s Roundtable is the women and girls empowerment arm of the NCBCP, focused on promoting health and wellness, economic security, education, and global empowerment. The NCBCP has state affiliates and networks in 12 states and the District of Columbia including AL, FL, GA, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, OH, PA, SC, VA and the District of Columbia.
About Mississippi Black Women’s Roundtable (MS BWR)
The Mississippi Black Women’s Roundtable (MS BWR) is an intergenerational civic engagement network focused on increasing the civic, economic, and political power of Black women and girls in Mississippi. MS BWR is committed to addressing issues such as wage gaps, access to healthcare, quality childcare, and empowering Black women and girls to take leadership roles in their communities and beyond. The MS BWR is a component of the Mississippi Coalition on Black Civic Participation, which is the state affiliate of the NCBCP/National BWR.
About Louisiana Black Women’s Roundtable (LA BWR)
LA BWR is an intergenerational civic engagement network focused on increasing the civic, economic, and political power of Black women and girls in Louisiana. LA BWR is committed to empowering and mentoring Black women and girls to take leadership roles in their communities and beyond. The LA BWR is a component of the Louisiana Unity Coalition, which is the state affiliate of the NCBCP/National BWR.
