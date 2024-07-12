Knowledge Pillars and TurnKey Tech Ed Announce Content Development and Distribution Partnership for New WordPress Certification Curriculum
This strategic partnership will bring forth a comprehensive digital curriculum to support educators and students in preparing for the Knowledge Pillars WordPress certification pathway exams. The curriculum will be available exclusively from Knowledge Pillars and delivered electronically via its exam delivery platform to educators and students in K12 and Higher Ed institutions globally.
South Jordan, UT, July 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Knowledge Pillars Education, Inc., a leading provider of coding and web development certification exams, is pleased to announce a new content development and distribution agreement with TurnKey Tech Ed, LLC, a WordPress content development and professional development company based in Florida.
This strategic partnership will bring forth a comprehensive digital curriculum to support educators and students preparing for the Knowledge Pillars WordPress certification pathway exams. The curriculum will be available exclusively from Knowledge Pillars and delivered electronically via its exam platform to educators and students in K12 and Higher Ed institutions globally.
The new curriculum will cover the full spectrum of WordPress certifications provided by Knowledge Pillars, including WordPress Certified Editor, WordPress Elementor Specialist, WordPress WooCommerce Specialist and WordPress Certified Administrator. This initiative aims to equip student learners with a robust solution suitable for both classroom and self-study use, enhancing their readiness to pass the related certifications from Knowledge Pillars.
Don Chase, CEO of Turn Key Tech Ed, LLC, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration: “We are thrilled to partner with Knowledge Pillars in creating a high-quality, comprehensive digital curriculum for WordPress certifications. This agreement enables us to leverage our expertise in WordPress design and content development to provide educators and students with the tools they need to successfully pass the WordPress suite of certification exams from Knowledge Pillars and succeed in the digital economy when they graduate.”
Aaron Osmond, CEO of Knowledge Pillars Education, Inc., highlighted the strategic significance of the partnership: “Collaborating with TurnKey Tech Ed to produce this new line of digital curriculum perfectly aligns with our mission to support educators and students in achieving proficiency in WordPress. This exclusive curriculum offering enhances success in our valuable certification pathways and provides a much-needed standard curriculum resource for WordPress at schools and districts across the country.”
About WordPress
WordPress is a powerful content management system (CMS) that enables users to create and manage websites easily. As an open-source platform, WordPress powers over 40% of all websites globally, ranging from simple blogs to complex e-commerce sites. Its versatility, extensive plugin ecosystem and user-friendly interface make it a popular choice for both novice users and professional developers.
About TurnKey Tech Ed, LLC
TurnKey Tech Ed, LLC, based in Florida, specializes in WordPress content development and professional development services. The company is dedicated to providing high-quality, practical training solutions that empower educators and students. TurnKey Tech Ed’s expertise in creating tailored digital content ensures that learners have access to the best resources for mastering WordPress and achieving certification success.
About Knowledge Pillars Education, Inc.
Knowledge Pillars Education, Inc., headquartered in Utah, is an industry-recognized provider of coding and web development assessment and certification exams. The company is committed to enhancing digital literacy and technical proficiency among K–12 and Higher Education students globally. By offering a range of industry-recognized coding and web development credentials, Knowledge Pillars prepares students for the future workforce and fosters a deeper understanding of technology.
For more information, please contact the following:
Aaron Osmond
Chief Executive Officer
aaron.osmond@knowledge-pillars.com
(801) 897-8127
Don Chase
CEO
TurnKey Tech Ed, LLC.
info@TurnKeyTechEd.com
(813) 770-8232
This strategic partnership will bring forth a comprehensive digital curriculum to support educators and students preparing for the Knowledge Pillars WordPress certification pathway exams. The curriculum will be available exclusively from Knowledge Pillars and delivered electronically via its exam platform to educators and students in K12 and Higher Ed institutions globally.
The new curriculum will cover the full spectrum of WordPress certifications provided by Knowledge Pillars, including WordPress Certified Editor, WordPress Elementor Specialist, WordPress WooCommerce Specialist and WordPress Certified Administrator. This initiative aims to equip student learners with a robust solution suitable for both classroom and self-study use, enhancing their readiness to pass the related certifications from Knowledge Pillars.
Don Chase, CEO of Turn Key Tech Ed, LLC, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration: “We are thrilled to partner with Knowledge Pillars in creating a high-quality, comprehensive digital curriculum for WordPress certifications. This agreement enables us to leverage our expertise in WordPress design and content development to provide educators and students with the tools they need to successfully pass the WordPress suite of certification exams from Knowledge Pillars and succeed in the digital economy when they graduate.”
Aaron Osmond, CEO of Knowledge Pillars Education, Inc., highlighted the strategic significance of the partnership: “Collaborating with TurnKey Tech Ed to produce this new line of digital curriculum perfectly aligns with our mission to support educators and students in achieving proficiency in WordPress. This exclusive curriculum offering enhances success in our valuable certification pathways and provides a much-needed standard curriculum resource for WordPress at schools and districts across the country.”
About WordPress
WordPress is a powerful content management system (CMS) that enables users to create and manage websites easily. As an open-source platform, WordPress powers over 40% of all websites globally, ranging from simple blogs to complex e-commerce sites. Its versatility, extensive plugin ecosystem and user-friendly interface make it a popular choice for both novice users and professional developers.
About TurnKey Tech Ed, LLC
TurnKey Tech Ed, LLC, based in Florida, specializes in WordPress content development and professional development services. The company is dedicated to providing high-quality, practical training solutions that empower educators and students. TurnKey Tech Ed’s expertise in creating tailored digital content ensures that learners have access to the best resources for mastering WordPress and achieving certification success.
About Knowledge Pillars Education, Inc.
Knowledge Pillars Education, Inc., headquartered in Utah, is an industry-recognized provider of coding and web development assessment and certification exams. The company is committed to enhancing digital literacy and technical proficiency among K–12 and Higher Education students globally. By offering a range of industry-recognized coding and web development credentials, Knowledge Pillars prepares students for the future workforce and fosters a deeper understanding of technology.
For more information, please contact the following:
Aaron Osmond
Chief Executive Officer
aaron.osmond@knowledge-pillars.com
(801) 897-8127
Don Chase
CEO
TurnKey Tech Ed, LLC.
info@TurnKeyTechEd.com
(813) 770-8232
Contact
Knowledge PillarsContact
Aaron Osmond
801-897-8127
knowledge-pillars.com/
Aaron Osmond
801-897-8127
knowledge-pillars.com/
Multimedia
Categories