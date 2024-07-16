MC4R Agonist Drug Candidates Demonstrate Potential to Transform GLP1 Obesity Therapy

Courage Therapeutics announced new evidence of synergy between MC4R agonists and GLP1RA drugs in a paper published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation led by co-founder Dr. Roger Cone. The company has completed a drug discovery campaign to invent a best in class portfolio of MC4R agonists for obesity in order to leverage the synergy. Potential combinations with drugs such as Ozempic and Mounjaro could improve side effects such as nausea and GI discomfort while driving increased weight loss.