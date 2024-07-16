U.S. Precision Medicine, Inc. Signs MOU to Deploy microNeb’s VIGIL Series Inhaler Technology to Enhance Absorption of Its New Drug Candidate in IND Process
U.S. Precision Medicine, Inc. (USPM) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to deploy microNeb's advanced inhaler technology to expedite the uptake of its new cancer drug candidate currently in the Investigational New Drug (IND) process.
St. Petersburg, FL, July 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Frederick Fey, co-Founder and CEO of USPM, stated, "The use of a nebulizer/inhaler from microNeb for U.S. Precision Medicine’s new cancer drug candidate can offer several specific advantages for cancer patients compared to oral or IV administration:
1. Targeted Delivery to Lungs: For lung cancer or cancers that have spread to the lungs and respiratory system, an aerosolizer targets the medication directly to the affected tissues, potentially enhancing its effectiveness.
2. Elimination of IV access: Utilizing this method for chemotherapy substantially reduces the risk of infections and subsequent hospital readmissions associated with IV delivery, which is prone to complications such as catheter-related bloodstream infections. Studies show that CRBSIs occur in up to 25% of patients with central lines, leading to extended hospital stays, increased healthcare costs, and, in severe cases, mortality.
3. Significant Reduction in Infection Rates: Alternative methods for drug delivery have been clinically shown to greatly reduce infection rates and decrease infection- related hospital readmissions by 50%.
4. Enhanced Patient Quality of Life: Improve the quality of life for patients by lowering the rate of invasive procedures and lower anxiety associated with potential complications.
5. Optimized Healthcare Resource Use: Improves patient outcomes and promotes more efficient use of healthcare resources.
6. Minimized Systemic Side Effects: By targeting delivery to the lungs, the drug's systemic exposure is minimized, which in turn reduces the side effects often associated with oral or IV treatments.
7. Rapid Onset of Action: Inhalation leads to quicker absorption through the lungs into the bloodstream, providing a faster therapeutic effect compared to oral medications.
8. Precision Dosing: The design feature of the VIGIL delivers exact doses, crucial for maintaining optimal therapeutic levels while avoiding toxicity.
9. Circumvention of First-Pass Metabolism: Unlike oral drugs, inhaled medications avoid initial processing by the liver, achieving more consistent dosing due to bioavailability.
10. Customizable Treatments: Nebulized treatment can be tailored to individual patient needs, allowing for personalized dosage and formulation adjustments to optimize therapeutic outcomes.
These advantages highlight the potential of microNeb’s technology to improve the administration and effectiveness of USPM’s new cancer drug candidate, offering substantial benefits to patients battling cancer.
Brian Artze, CEO of microNeb, added, "With our sophisticated inhalation technology and formulation expertise, we are transforming the delivery of pharmaceuticals and wellness products. Our dedication to quality and innovation compels us to develop cutting-edge solutions with a team committed to improving patient outcomes. Our Personal Nebulizing Devices (PNDs) represent the future of precise medication delivery, boosting efficacy in numerous medical applications. We are excited to support U.S. Precision Medicine’s mission to introduce their new, promising cancer drug candidate and look forward to progressing through the trials together.”
U.S. Precision Medicine, Inc. and microNeb, Inc. extend their heartfelt gratitude to everyone involved in making this collaboration happen. A special thanks to Scott Kelly and Black Dog Venture Partners for their invaluable contributions to this achievement. Your support and partnership have been instrumental in our progress and success.
About U.S. Precision Medicine, Inc. (USPM):
U.S. Precision Medicine, Inc. (USPM) is a biopharma company that identifies and validates promising, patented small molecule cancer drug candidates from academic institutions, with the goal of licensing them to pharmaceutical companies to improve patient outcomes. USPM confirms drug efficacy and advances candidates with the greatest potential through the FDA’s Investigational New Drug process and Phase 1 clinical trials to build value ahead of potential partnering or M&A transactions.
For more information, please visit www.USPrecisionMedicine.com.
Contact:
Frederick W. Fey
CEO & Co-Founder
U.S. Precision Medicine, Inc.
Email: fred.fey@uspm.global
Website: www.USPrecisionMedicine.com
About microNeb, Inc.:
microNeb, based in St. Petersburg, FL, is a medical device-pharmaceutical company dedicated to creating innovative drug delivery methods to address critical and chronic health issues, from opioid overdose revival to supporting new cancer drug candidates. Our solutions extend to emergency services, chronic illnesses, military bio-chemical defense, recreational wellness, and veterinary care, consistently pushing the boundaries of drug delivery and discovery.
To learn more about microNeb, Inc. and its mission, please visit www.microneb.com .
Contact:
Brian M. Artze
President
microNeb, Inc.
Email: bartze@microneb.com
Website: microneb.com
1. Targeted Delivery to Lungs: For lung cancer or cancers that have spread to the lungs and respiratory system, an aerosolizer targets the medication directly to the affected tissues, potentially enhancing its effectiveness.
2. Elimination of IV access: Utilizing this method for chemotherapy substantially reduces the risk of infections and subsequent hospital readmissions associated with IV delivery, which is prone to complications such as catheter-related bloodstream infections. Studies show that CRBSIs occur in up to 25% of patients with central lines, leading to extended hospital stays, increased healthcare costs, and, in severe cases, mortality.
3. Significant Reduction in Infection Rates: Alternative methods for drug delivery have been clinically shown to greatly reduce infection rates and decrease infection- related hospital readmissions by 50%.
4. Enhanced Patient Quality of Life: Improve the quality of life for patients by lowering the rate of invasive procedures and lower anxiety associated with potential complications.
5. Optimized Healthcare Resource Use: Improves patient outcomes and promotes more efficient use of healthcare resources.
6. Minimized Systemic Side Effects: By targeting delivery to the lungs, the drug's systemic exposure is minimized, which in turn reduces the side effects often associated with oral or IV treatments.
7. Rapid Onset of Action: Inhalation leads to quicker absorption through the lungs into the bloodstream, providing a faster therapeutic effect compared to oral medications.
8. Precision Dosing: The design feature of the VIGIL delivers exact doses, crucial for maintaining optimal therapeutic levels while avoiding toxicity.
9. Circumvention of First-Pass Metabolism: Unlike oral drugs, inhaled medications avoid initial processing by the liver, achieving more consistent dosing due to bioavailability.
10. Customizable Treatments: Nebulized treatment can be tailored to individual patient needs, allowing for personalized dosage and formulation adjustments to optimize therapeutic outcomes.
These advantages highlight the potential of microNeb’s technology to improve the administration and effectiveness of USPM’s new cancer drug candidate, offering substantial benefits to patients battling cancer.
Brian Artze, CEO of microNeb, added, "With our sophisticated inhalation technology and formulation expertise, we are transforming the delivery of pharmaceuticals and wellness products. Our dedication to quality and innovation compels us to develop cutting-edge solutions with a team committed to improving patient outcomes. Our Personal Nebulizing Devices (PNDs) represent the future of precise medication delivery, boosting efficacy in numerous medical applications. We are excited to support U.S. Precision Medicine’s mission to introduce their new, promising cancer drug candidate and look forward to progressing through the trials together.”
U.S. Precision Medicine, Inc. and microNeb, Inc. extend their heartfelt gratitude to everyone involved in making this collaboration happen. A special thanks to Scott Kelly and Black Dog Venture Partners for their invaluable contributions to this achievement. Your support and partnership have been instrumental in our progress and success.
About U.S. Precision Medicine, Inc. (USPM):
U.S. Precision Medicine, Inc. (USPM) is a biopharma company that identifies and validates promising, patented small molecule cancer drug candidates from academic institutions, with the goal of licensing them to pharmaceutical companies to improve patient outcomes. USPM confirms drug efficacy and advances candidates with the greatest potential through the FDA’s Investigational New Drug process and Phase 1 clinical trials to build value ahead of potential partnering or M&A transactions.
For more information, please visit www.USPrecisionMedicine.com.
Contact:
Frederick W. Fey
CEO & Co-Founder
U.S. Precision Medicine, Inc.
Email: fred.fey@uspm.global
Website: www.USPrecisionMedicine.com
About microNeb, Inc.:
microNeb, based in St. Petersburg, FL, is a medical device-pharmaceutical company dedicated to creating innovative drug delivery methods to address critical and chronic health issues, from opioid overdose revival to supporting new cancer drug candidates. Our solutions extend to emergency services, chronic illnesses, military bio-chemical defense, recreational wellness, and veterinary care, consistently pushing the boundaries of drug delivery and discovery.
To learn more about microNeb, Inc. and its mission, please visit www.microneb.com .
Contact:
Brian M. Artze
President
microNeb, Inc.
Email: bartze@microneb.com
Website: microneb.com
Contact
microNeb, Inc.Contact
Brian Artze
1 855-204-7847
microneb.com
Frederick Fey
US Precision Medicine
fred.fey@uspm.global
www.USPrecisionMedicine.com
Brian Artze
1 855-204-7847
microneb.com
Frederick Fey
US Precision Medicine
fred.fey@uspm.global
www.USPrecisionMedicine.com
Categories