Watch Me Grow, Inc. Hosts 4th Annual ACEs Awareness Community Resource Fair & Back-to-School Supplies Giveaway

Watch Me Grow, Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating, empowering, and encouraging children, families, and communities, is proud to announce the 4th Annual ACEs Awareness Community Resource Fair & Backpack/Supplies Giveaway. This impactful event will take place on August 10 at City Park, 425 Alabama Street in Vallejo, from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm.