Watch Me Grow, Inc. Hosts 4th Annual ACEs Awareness Community Resource Fair & Back-to-School Supplies Giveaway
Watch Me Grow, Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating, empowering, and encouraging children, families, and communities, is proud to announce the 4th Annual ACEs Awareness Community Resource Fair & Backpack/Supplies Giveaway. This impactful event will take place on August 10 at City Park, 425 Alabama Street in Vallejo, from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm.
Vallejo, CA, July 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Be a Part of Something Bigger Than Yourselves
Watch Me Grow, Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating, empowering, and encouraging children, families, and communities, is proud to announce the 4th Annual ACEs Awareness Community Resource Fair & Backpack/Supplies Giveaway. This impactful event will take place on August 10 at City Park, 425 Alabama Street in Vallejo, from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm.
Jameelah Hanif, Founder & CEO of Watch Me Grow, Inc., shared her personal connection to the cause, she revealed "Experiencing the effects of Adverse Childhood Experiences firsthand, I know how deeply they can impact a child's life and future."
The fair is a community-spirited event centered around Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs), offering valuable resources and family fun. The goal is to raise awareness about ACEs and their profound impact on children and the community. By bringing together local businesses, service providers, and community members, Watch Me Grow, Inc. aims to increase awareness, reduce the negative impact of ACEs indicators, and enhance collective well-being.
Hanif emphasizes the importance of community involvement, expressing "This event is more than just a resource fair—it's a beacon of hope and support for our community. Our community’s participation and support are vital in making a lasting difference."
Event Highlights:
● Free Community Event: Inviting everyone to come out and enjoy a day of resources, networking, and community building. There’s something for everyone!
● Free Backpacks & School Supplies: Offering hundreds of backpacks filled with essential school supplies will be distributed to children returning to school.
● Community Resources: Access to dozens of organizations from across Solano County, providing a wide array of resources and support services.
● Family Fun Activities: Enjoy a day filled with music, food, and exciting activities, workshops, and opportunities to connect with the community.
Hanif encourages everyone to join the cause, stating "I invite everyone—families, sponsors, vendors, and volunteers—to join us in this important cause. Together, we can create a nurturing environment where every child has the opportunity to be nurtured and succeed."
Join them in making a difference at the 4th Annual ACEs Awareness Community Resource Fair & Backpack/Supplies Giveaway. Whether you’re a local vendor or service provider looking to expand your reach, a generous donor eager to support this cause, or a potential sponsor seeking visibility, your involvement is crucial. Watch Me Grow offers numerous opportunities to participate, from securing a booth to making a donation that directly impacts children in the Vallejo community. Volunteers are the heartbeat of an event like this, and their enthusiasm and skills are welcome to ensure a smooth and successful day. Additionally, parents can sign up their children to receive backpacks loaded with school supplies, preparing them for a successful 2024/2025 school year.
For more details and to get involved, please visit watchmegrowinc.com. Together, we can create a nurturing environment where every child has the opportunity to thrive.
Catch a Glimpse of Last Year’s Success
They invite you to watch the highlights from their 3rd Annual ACEs Awareness Community Resource Fair & Backpack/Supplies Giveaway. See the vibrant community spirit, the joy on children's faces as they received their backpacks, and the valuable resources provided by 65 organizations from across Solano County. This video captures the heart and impact of their event, showcasing why your participation and support are so important.
Watch the video here and join them in making this year’s event even more successful.
About Watch Me Grow, Inc:
Watch Me Grow, Inc. embraces an innovative and culturally sensitive approach to meeting the gaps in resources and services. We consult with organizations and businesses to effectively provide quality childcare while engaging low-income parents and guardians in early childhood education and advocacy. Watch Me Grow, Inc. supports parents who suffer from trauma and misinformation, connecting them with the proper resources and services offered by various public agencies and private organizations within Solano County, including job placement, childcare alternative payment, rental assistance, and mental health services.
For more information, visit watchmegrowinc.com.
Watch Me Grow, Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating, empowering, and encouraging children, families, and communities, is proud to announce the 4th Annual ACEs Awareness Community Resource Fair & Backpack/Supplies Giveaway. This impactful event will take place on August 10 at City Park, 425 Alabama Street in Vallejo, from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm.
Jameelah Hanif, Founder & CEO of Watch Me Grow, Inc., shared her personal connection to the cause, she revealed "Experiencing the effects of Adverse Childhood Experiences firsthand, I know how deeply they can impact a child's life and future."
The fair is a community-spirited event centered around Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs), offering valuable resources and family fun. The goal is to raise awareness about ACEs and their profound impact on children and the community. By bringing together local businesses, service providers, and community members, Watch Me Grow, Inc. aims to increase awareness, reduce the negative impact of ACEs indicators, and enhance collective well-being.
Hanif emphasizes the importance of community involvement, expressing "This event is more than just a resource fair—it's a beacon of hope and support for our community. Our community’s participation and support are vital in making a lasting difference."
Event Highlights:
● Free Community Event: Inviting everyone to come out and enjoy a day of resources, networking, and community building. There’s something for everyone!
● Free Backpacks & School Supplies: Offering hundreds of backpacks filled with essential school supplies will be distributed to children returning to school.
● Community Resources: Access to dozens of organizations from across Solano County, providing a wide array of resources and support services.
● Family Fun Activities: Enjoy a day filled with music, food, and exciting activities, workshops, and opportunities to connect with the community.
Hanif encourages everyone to join the cause, stating "I invite everyone—families, sponsors, vendors, and volunteers—to join us in this important cause. Together, we can create a nurturing environment where every child has the opportunity to be nurtured and succeed."
Join them in making a difference at the 4th Annual ACEs Awareness Community Resource Fair & Backpack/Supplies Giveaway. Whether you’re a local vendor or service provider looking to expand your reach, a generous donor eager to support this cause, or a potential sponsor seeking visibility, your involvement is crucial. Watch Me Grow offers numerous opportunities to participate, from securing a booth to making a donation that directly impacts children in the Vallejo community. Volunteers are the heartbeat of an event like this, and their enthusiasm and skills are welcome to ensure a smooth and successful day. Additionally, parents can sign up their children to receive backpacks loaded with school supplies, preparing them for a successful 2024/2025 school year.
For more details and to get involved, please visit watchmegrowinc.com. Together, we can create a nurturing environment where every child has the opportunity to thrive.
Catch a Glimpse of Last Year’s Success
They invite you to watch the highlights from their 3rd Annual ACEs Awareness Community Resource Fair & Backpack/Supplies Giveaway. See the vibrant community spirit, the joy on children's faces as they received their backpacks, and the valuable resources provided by 65 organizations from across Solano County. This video captures the heart and impact of their event, showcasing why your participation and support are so important.
Watch the video here and join them in making this year’s event even more successful.
About Watch Me Grow, Inc:
Watch Me Grow, Inc. embraces an innovative and culturally sensitive approach to meeting the gaps in resources and services. We consult with organizations and businesses to effectively provide quality childcare while engaging low-income parents and guardians in early childhood education and advocacy. Watch Me Grow, Inc. supports parents who suffer from trauma and misinformation, connecting them with the proper resources and services offered by various public agencies and private organizations within Solano County, including job placement, childcare alternative payment, rental assistance, and mental health services.
For more information, visit watchmegrowinc.com.
Contact
Watch Me Grow, Inc.Contact
Jameelah Hanif
5103947200
www.watchmegrowinc.com
Jameelah Hanif
5103947200
www.watchmegrowinc.com
Multimedia
Categories