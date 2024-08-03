PARIS Technologies International, Inc. Partners with Nordica Software Distributor to Deliver Retail Industry Analytics and Cash Flow Solutions
Doylestown, PA, August 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- PARIS Technologies International, Inc., developer of a software suite for collaborative FP&A and other performance management solutions, has launched a distributor partnership with Nordica, a highly respected data consulting and analytics firm with business extending throughout Brazil and Latin America.
Nordica will focus initially on retail solutions, specifically Retail “Open-to-Buy” strategies to optimize inventory management. In the retail space, this solution will help customers maintain optimal stock levels, minimize overstock and stockouts, and improve financial performance through precise inventory planning.
NORDICA will also use PARIS’s platform in other industries to offer enhanced financial and other data modeling, featuring real-time data access from Olation® for planning and reporting through PowerExcel.
"With this partnership, clients will be able to accelerate their Digital Transformation. Many of them still rely on Excel spreadsheets in areas where they do not yet have a true Information System,” said Luis Arias, Strategic Director at NORDICA.
He added: “PowerExcel transforms these spreadsheets into a complete system, incorporating databases, computational power, real-time collaboration, and all necessary governance. In practice, the familiar Excel environment becomes the interface for a much more powerful and flexible engine.”
“From PARIS’s standpoint," said Jack Guarneri, Director, Channel Management, “we feel fortunate to work with such an experienced data intelligence company. We will work with Nordica to grow not only their retail sector business, but across various industries, and wherever they do business.”
By integrating PARIS Technologies' innovative data management and business intelligence technologies, Olation® and PowerExcel, into their portfolio, Nordica will enhance their current support for clients in agribusiness, pharmaceuticals, insurance and finance. Nordica will use the PARIS platform to implement a Cash Control Spreadsheet that transforms traditional cash-flow management and an Employee Management Spreadsheet that makes managing employee data seamless.
“Working with PARIS aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver excellence in data management and analytics. And it solidifies the Nordica commitment to providing leading data solutions that drive strategic decision-making and operational efficiency,” Arias noted.
“Nordica has exciting plans to use our software in specific ways - evidenced by their focus in the retail space - while pursuing a strategic vision to assist overburdened spreadsheet users across different industries. These spreadsheet users are the staff who truly deal with ‘the data that runs the company’,” Guarneri added.
To learn more about PARIS Technologies, please visit www.paristech.com.
To learn more about Nordica, please visit nordica.net.br.
About PARIS Technologies International, Inc.
PARIS Technologies International, Inc provides a collaborative platform of software tools that quickly and cost effectively increase insight and efficiency throughout the organization. Visionary Intelligence. Finally, executives have the tools they need to run the business.
