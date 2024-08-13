SolarCraft Boosts Solar Power at Napa's Paloma Vineyard - Paloma Vineyard Partners with SolarCraft to Boost Renewable Energy in Napa Valley
SolarCraft, a trusted solar energy provider for Napa, Sonoma, and Marin counties for forty years, has successfully completed a solar power installation at Paloma Vineyard, located on the renowned Silverado Trail in Napa Valley. Paloma has taken a significant step forward in its commitment to sustainability by partnering with SolarCraft to upgrade and expand its solar power system.
Novato, CA, August 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The new installation, featuring state-of-the-art, high-efficiency solar panels, replaces an older system and dramatically increases the winery’s solar productivity. This advanced solar technology enables Paloma Winery to further reduce its carbon footprint while realizing substantial utility savings. With an impressive annual solar production of 38,751 kWh, the upgraded system is set to offset nearly 90% of the winery’s energy costs.
"Working with Solar Craft was efficient and effective,” says Sheldon Richards, Paloma Proprietor and Winemaker. “They stuck to their word and I love the results!”
The newly installed solar panels are expected to offset 27 metric tons of Carbon Dioxide (CO2) every year. This is equivalent to removing over 70,000 miles driven by an average gasoline-powered passenger vehicle, saving 63 barrels of oil, or the carbon sequestered by 32 acres of trees in one year.
SolarCraft, a leader in solar energy solutions, is proud to support Paloma Winery’s efforts in achieving greater energy independence and environmental stewardship.
About SolarCraft
SolarCraft is 100% Employee-Owned and has been one of the largest green-tech employers based in the North Bay for 40 years. SolarCraft delivers Clean Energy Solutions for homes and businesses in Marin, Sonoma and Napa counties, including Solar Energy and Battery Energy Storage. With over 9,000 customers, our team of dedicated employee-owners is proud to have installed more clean energy systems than any other company in the North Bay. www.solarcraft.com.
About Paloma Vineyard
Paloma (Spanish for "dove") is perched atop a steep, tree-lined ridge on Spring Mountain in Napa Valley. This unique location keeps Paloma Vineyard about 10 degrees cooler than the valley floor on hot summer days, enhancing the complexity and depth of their wines, particularly in the mid-palate and long finishes. Founded in 1983 by Barbara and Jim Richards, Paloma Winery is now run by several generations of the family, who are dedicated to continuing the legacy of exceptional winemaking
"Working with Solar Craft was efficient and effective,” says Sheldon Richards, Paloma Proprietor and Winemaker. “They stuck to their word and I love the results!”
The newly installed solar panels are expected to offset 27 metric tons of Carbon Dioxide (CO2) every year. This is equivalent to removing over 70,000 miles driven by an average gasoline-powered passenger vehicle, saving 63 barrels of oil, or the carbon sequestered by 32 acres of trees in one year.
SolarCraft, a leader in solar energy solutions, is proud to support Paloma Winery’s efforts in achieving greater energy independence and environmental stewardship.
About SolarCraft
SolarCraft is 100% Employee-Owned and has been one of the largest green-tech employers based in the North Bay for 40 years. SolarCraft delivers Clean Energy Solutions for homes and businesses in Marin, Sonoma and Napa counties, including Solar Energy and Battery Energy Storage. With over 9,000 customers, our team of dedicated employee-owners is proud to have installed more clean energy systems than any other company in the North Bay. www.solarcraft.com.
About Paloma Vineyard
Paloma (Spanish for "dove") is perched atop a steep, tree-lined ridge on Spring Mountain in Napa Valley. This unique location keeps Paloma Vineyard about 10 degrees cooler than the valley floor on hot summer days, enhancing the complexity and depth of their wines, particularly in the mid-palate and long finishes. Founded in 1983 by Barbara and Jim Richards, Paloma Winery is now run by several generations of the family, who are dedicated to continuing the legacy of exceptional winemaking
Contact
SolarCraftContact
Kim Burnett
415-382-7717
www.solarcraft.com
Kim Burnett
415-382-7717
www.solarcraft.com
Categories