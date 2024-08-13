Challenge the Outdoors® Opens New Outdoor Recreation Facility
Project funded by local business owner
Green Bay, WI, August 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Local nonprofit Challenge the Outdoors (CTO) announced a grand opening celebration to commemorate its new recreational facility at Peter’s Pond in Angelica, Wis, near the village of Pulaski.
The event will take place on Sunday, August 18, from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. CDT at Peter’s Pond, N2647 Cherry Dr., Pulaski (near highways 29 and 160). Attendees can enjoy a pig roast, refreshments, facility tours and pond fishing. A brief program will take place at 3:00 p.m. This event is open to the public; the media is welcome to cover the event.
CTO provides outdoor/recreational programming for disabled sportsmen and sportswomen. CTO’s new home and clubhouse are set on 13 acres. The new clubhouse and Peter’s Pond are completely wheelchair accessible. Site features include:
● 2,500-square-foot clubhouse, with a kitchen, restrooms, an office, a large community-gathering space for local organizations and a covered patio
● Three-acre stocked pond with five accessible fishing piers for events
● Additional acreage with planned archery range and walking paths
Prior to the project, CTO had been operating administratively out of office space provided by Home Instead® in Green Bay, a local senior-care franchise owned by Steve and Kristi Nooyen, who also own 14 other Home Instead franchises throughout Wisconsin, Kentucky, Tennessee and Alabama. Steve served as a long-time volunteer and past board member of CTO.
The Nooyens announced in 2020 that they would build a permanent home for CTO. They purchased and donated 13 acres of land in Angelica — approximately 25 miles from Green Bay — plus all building and land development costs. The total cost of the project was about $1.5 million.
Steve said about the new facility, “This project has been a long time in the making. CTO has done so much to create quality outdoor experiences for people with disabilities over the years, despite not having a permanent home — now it does, along with a fully accessible pond and plenty of land for additional improvements.”
Steve and Kristi are also founders of Wheelchair Whitetails, a program that provides hunting opportunities in northern Wisconsin for people with disabilities.
To learn more about CTO, visit CTOForMe.org. You can learn more about Steve and his Home Instead franchises at HomeInstead.com/GreenBayWI
About Challenge the Outdoors
Challenge the Outdoors is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization serving the Northeast Wisconsin area. It was founded in 1998 by a group of outdoor sportspersons, most of whom were physically challenged. The founding members all shared a common bond in their passion for outdoor activities, and they believed these activities could help enhance mental and physical well-being as well as overall quality of life. Today, Challenge the Outdoors offers events and services — thanks to more than 100 local volunteers — that enable physically challenged sportspersons to participate in hunting, fishing and other outdoor recreational activities.
