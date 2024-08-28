PRADCO Outdoor Brands Unveils the Blazer Dog Feeder™ - a New Era in Automated Canine Care
Meticulously crafted in collaboration with a high-end appliance designer, the new Blazer Dog Feeder™ is a programmable dog feeder designed to improve canine health and simplify pet care by automating the grind of daily feeding.
Birmingham, AL, August 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- PRADCO Outdoor Brands announces the launch of the Blazer Dog Feeder™, a programmable dog feeder designed to improve canine health and simplify pet care by automating the grind of daily feeding. Two new models are available under a newly formed PRADCO brand, SimplePets™, dedicated to enhancing the daily lives of pets through innovative products that promote health, comfort and the deep bond between pets and their parents. Available in Desert Tan and Gunmetal Gray, the new dog feeders can be purchased on the company’s website, www.SimplePets.com, alongside another popular PRADCO brand, Texas Hunter Products, a pioneer in feeding automation for fish and wildlife, at www.TexasHunter.com.
Meticulously crafted in collaboration with a high-end appliance designer, the Blazer Dog Feeder™ has undergone two years of rigorous development and testing. With a patent-pending feeding system, the feeder delivers consistent performance, accommodating all types and sizes of pet food without the need for adjustments. The special feeding system was perfected during 20,000 tests conducted on motors and proprietary feeding mechanisms, ensuring optimal feed flow. The company tested the feeding system using dozens of different types of dry dog food, including the top-selling dog food brands from Chewy and Amazon.
“When you buy a Blazer Dog Feeder™, expect it to exceed your expectations. Our patent-pending technology, backed by a 5-year timer warranty, reflects our commitment to craftsmanship, durability, and heritage. You know it’s a product that’s going to last, and we’re here to stand behind it,” said Chris Blood, General Manager of SimplePets™, the new pet-focused brand.
Innovative Features for Pet Care
While designed for medium to large dog breeds, small dogs and cats can also eat from the feeders which offer pet parents convenience and reliability. About the size of an under-counter refrigerator, the automatic dog feeders feature a low-profile design that are easy to fill and can store up to 40-pounds of dog food, doubling as a food storage container. Simply fill the feeder, set the timer to dispense customized portions of food, and let the Blazer do the rest. The feeder operates for months on the included rechargeable battery, the same type common in deer and fish feeders. This allows for flexible placement, indoors or outdoors, without the need for a power outlet. Optional accessories include a battery charger for re-charging the battery every few months when in indoor use, and a solar charger for outdoor settings.
The Blazer feeder is equipped with an EZ Set Digital Timer that has been proven in the company’s Texas Hunter branded feeders for nearly 25 years. Rated for extreme temperatures, from negative -30° F to 150° F, the timer is reliable and easy to set. The feeder dispenses perfect portions of dog food, set by the user, up to nine times per day. This feature is particularly beneficial for dogs that require small, frequent meals to improve digestion and prevent gulping. "The Timer is so easy to set, you can throw away the instructions,” said Blood “and veterinarians have told us that the Blazer is ideal for use with medicated feed that needs to be dispensed in precise amounts at specific times” he added.
Phil Chandler, General Manager of PRADCO PET, a newly formed pet division of PRADCO that includes the SimplePets™ brand, further emphasized the company’s commitment to the pet industry: “While we’re new to the pet category, we come from a long heritage of designing, engineering, and patenting highly reliable automatic feeders through our roots with PRADCO Outdoor Brands and Texas Hunter Products. The Blazer Dog Feeder™ was something we could bring to market using existing technologies, including the Texas Hunter timer that has been in use and field-tested for decades, while developing new software, firmware and an APP for a line of ‘Smart Pet Feeders’ that we’ll be introducing to the market next year."
Designed for Durability and Convenience
In addition to its professional-grade design, the Blazer features a removable 8-cup stainless steel bowl that is dishwasher safe. The bowl is designed with a rubber-coated bottom to reduce the noise of feed dropping from the chute. The feeder’s lock-tight lid with a metal latch ensures that food stays fresh and pets stay out.
Made from powder-coated galvanized steel, the Blazer Dog Feeder™ is as rugged as it is reliable. For outdoor use, a metal liner under the lid prevents access by squirrels and raccoons. A clear sight gauge on the front of the feeder allows for convenient feed level monitoring without having to open the lid. The feeder includes a removable quick-release rear access door with a clear view panel, making it easy to inspect the proprietary feeding system. "If an object were to ever get down into the feed chute area, like a piece of a feed bag, for example, we designed the feeding system to be easily accessible and cleanable,” Blood explained. And speaking of dependable and enduring performance, based on average daily use, the feeder’s commercial-grade motors have an expected lifespan measured in decades.
Proudly American-Made
The Blazer Dog Feeder™ was designed and is built in America, backed by a 5-year warranty on the digital timer, and protected by two pending U.S. patents. The Blazer feeders mark the beginning of PRADCO’s commitment to providing a full line of innovative product solutions for pet owners.
Say "Goodbye"’ to scooping and filling bowls, and Hello" to pure convenience with the Blazer Dog Feeder™. For more details and to watch the vids, visit the company’s websites at SimplePets.com or TexasHunter.com.
Meticulously crafted in collaboration with a high-end appliance designer, the Blazer Dog Feeder™ has undergone two years of rigorous development and testing. With a patent-pending feeding system, the feeder delivers consistent performance, accommodating all types and sizes of pet food without the need for adjustments. The special feeding system was perfected during 20,000 tests conducted on motors and proprietary feeding mechanisms, ensuring optimal feed flow. The company tested the feeding system using dozens of different types of dry dog food, including the top-selling dog food brands from Chewy and Amazon.
“When you buy a Blazer Dog Feeder™, expect it to exceed your expectations. Our patent-pending technology, backed by a 5-year timer warranty, reflects our commitment to craftsmanship, durability, and heritage. You know it’s a product that’s going to last, and we’re here to stand behind it,” said Chris Blood, General Manager of SimplePets™, the new pet-focused brand.
Innovative Features for Pet Care
While designed for medium to large dog breeds, small dogs and cats can also eat from the feeders which offer pet parents convenience and reliability. About the size of an under-counter refrigerator, the automatic dog feeders feature a low-profile design that are easy to fill and can store up to 40-pounds of dog food, doubling as a food storage container. Simply fill the feeder, set the timer to dispense customized portions of food, and let the Blazer do the rest. The feeder operates for months on the included rechargeable battery, the same type common in deer and fish feeders. This allows for flexible placement, indoors or outdoors, without the need for a power outlet. Optional accessories include a battery charger for re-charging the battery every few months when in indoor use, and a solar charger for outdoor settings.
The Blazer feeder is equipped with an EZ Set Digital Timer that has been proven in the company’s Texas Hunter branded feeders for nearly 25 years. Rated for extreme temperatures, from negative -30° F to 150° F, the timer is reliable and easy to set. The feeder dispenses perfect portions of dog food, set by the user, up to nine times per day. This feature is particularly beneficial for dogs that require small, frequent meals to improve digestion and prevent gulping. "The Timer is so easy to set, you can throw away the instructions,” said Blood “and veterinarians have told us that the Blazer is ideal for use with medicated feed that needs to be dispensed in precise amounts at specific times” he added.
Phil Chandler, General Manager of PRADCO PET, a newly formed pet division of PRADCO that includes the SimplePets™ brand, further emphasized the company’s commitment to the pet industry: “While we’re new to the pet category, we come from a long heritage of designing, engineering, and patenting highly reliable automatic feeders through our roots with PRADCO Outdoor Brands and Texas Hunter Products. The Blazer Dog Feeder™ was something we could bring to market using existing technologies, including the Texas Hunter timer that has been in use and field-tested for decades, while developing new software, firmware and an APP for a line of ‘Smart Pet Feeders’ that we’ll be introducing to the market next year."
Designed for Durability and Convenience
In addition to its professional-grade design, the Blazer features a removable 8-cup stainless steel bowl that is dishwasher safe. The bowl is designed with a rubber-coated bottom to reduce the noise of feed dropping from the chute. The feeder’s lock-tight lid with a metal latch ensures that food stays fresh and pets stay out.
Made from powder-coated galvanized steel, the Blazer Dog Feeder™ is as rugged as it is reliable. For outdoor use, a metal liner under the lid prevents access by squirrels and raccoons. A clear sight gauge on the front of the feeder allows for convenient feed level monitoring without having to open the lid. The feeder includes a removable quick-release rear access door with a clear view panel, making it easy to inspect the proprietary feeding system. "If an object were to ever get down into the feed chute area, like a piece of a feed bag, for example, we designed the feeding system to be easily accessible and cleanable,” Blood explained. And speaking of dependable and enduring performance, based on average daily use, the feeder’s commercial-grade motors have an expected lifespan measured in decades.
Proudly American-Made
The Blazer Dog Feeder™ was designed and is built in America, backed by a 5-year warranty on the digital timer, and protected by two pending U.S. patents. The Blazer feeders mark the beginning of PRADCO’s commitment to providing a full line of innovative product solutions for pet owners.
Say "Goodbye"’ to scooping and filling bowls, and Hello" to pure convenience with the Blazer Dog Feeder™. For more details and to watch the vids, visit the company’s websites at SimplePets.com or TexasHunter.com.
Contact
SimplePetsContact
Chris Blood
210-573-7627
www.simplepets.com
Chris Blood
210-573-7627
www.simplepets.com
Multimedia
Yellow Lab with Gunmetal Gray Blazer Dog Feeder
Yellow Lab Sitting Next to a Gunmetal Gray Blazer Dog Feeder
Golden Retriever Next To Desert Tan Blazer Dog Feeder
Dog sitting next to a Desert Tan Blazer Dog Feeder
Categories