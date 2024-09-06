SolarCraft Powers Up Pine Ridge Vineyards with a New Solar Installation - Napa Valley Winery Teams Up with SolarCraft to Embrace Sustainability
SolarCraft, the leading solar energy provider in Napa, Sonoma, and Marin counties for over forty years, has successfully completed a 140 kW solar power installation at Pine Ridge Vineyard, situated in the prestigious Stag’s Leap district of Napa Valley. This project represents a significant milestone in Pine Ridge Vineyard's ongoing commitment to sustainability, as they embrace solar energy through SolarCraft's expertise, saving close to $46,000 thousand in annual utility bills.
Novato, CA, September 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The newly installed solar photovoltaic system at Pine Ridge Vineyard includes 280 high-efficiency panels, designed to produce 179,433 kWh of clean energy each year. This system will offset nearly 40% of the winery’s electricity consumption, significantly reducing their reliance on costly utility power sources and advancing their sustainability goals.
Sheldon Parker, Senior Director of Operations for Crimson Wine Group, the parent company stated: “I can’t say enough about the team at SolarCraft. Their professionalism, attention to detail, craftmanship, and ability to deliver on time, and to budget, was exemplary; I would recommend them to anyone seeking solar options.”
Pine Ridge Vineyards is dedicated to taking every step to preserve their region's ecosystem beyond utilizing green power. Their Napa Green certification reflects their commitment as responsible land stewards, supported by a Green Team that continually improves and updates their practices.
The newly installed solar panels are expected to offset 125 metric tons of Carbon Dioxide (CO2) every year. This is equivalent to removing over 321,000 miles driven by an average gasoline-powered passenger vehicle, saving 290 barrels of oil, or the carbon sequestered by 146 acres of trees in one year.
About SolarCraft
SolarCraft is 100% Employee-Owned and has been one of the largest green-tech employers based in the North Bay for 40 years. SolarCraft delivers Clean Energy Solutions for homes and businesses in Marin, Sonoma and Napa counties, including Solar Energy and Battery Energy Storage. With over 9,000 customers, our team of dedicated employee-owners is proud to have installed more clean energy systems than any other company in the North Bay. www.solarcraft.com.
About Pine Ridge Vineyards
Founded in 1978 by Gary Andrus, Pine Ridge Vineyards sits in the heart of the Stags Leap District of Napa Valley, famous for Cabernet Sauvignon wines of distinctive power and elegance. Today, the winery owns estate vineyards in five premier Napa Valley appellations: Stags Leap District, Howell Mountain, Oakville, Rutherford, and Carneros. Their team is united in the desire to create wines that honor their remarkable origins with unique expression.
