SolarCraft Powers Up Pine Ridge Vineyards with a New Solar Installation - Napa Valley Winery Teams Up with SolarCraft to Embrace Sustainability

SolarCraft, the leading solar energy provider in Napa, Sonoma, and Marin counties for over forty years, has successfully completed a 140 kW solar power installation at Pine Ridge Vineyard, situated in the prestigious Stag’s Leap district of Napa Valley. This project represents a significant milestone in Pine Ridge Vineyard's ongoing commitment to sustainability, as they embrace solar energy through SolarCraft's expertise, saving close to $46,000 thousand in annual utility bills.