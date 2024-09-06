Co-Chair of Harris/Walz Campaign Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett Joins Community Conversation at Huston-Tillotson University in Austin This Saturday
soulciti, in partnership with Austin Woman Magazine, invites you to a powerful community conversation with freshman Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett on Saturday, September 7, 2024, from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at Huston-Tillotson University, Austin, TX. Moderated by Shuronda Robinson, the event will focus on civic engagement, leadership, and voting. Admission is free, but registration is required. Sponsored by Huston-Tillotson and Six Square.
Austin, TX, September 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- soulciti, in partnership with Austin Woman Magazine, welcomes dynamic freshman Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett for a powerful community conversation this Saturday, September 7, 2024 from 3:30-4:30p.m. The event will take place in King-Seabrook Chapel at Huston-Tillotson University, 900 Chicon Street, Austin, Texas. It is free and open to the public.
This conversation aims to inspire and empower the audience to engage in civic involvement, pursue purposeful leadership, and remain vigilant in protecting our democracy. Shuronda Robinson, co-owner of Austin Woman Magazine, will moderate and interview the congresswoman about the importance of voting and overcoming challenges to make a meaningful impact.
"Congresswoman Crockett represents a fierce voice that women need to hear from, especially during these challenging times. She’s not only a champion for civil rights but also an inspiring role model for those who want to make a difference,” said Robinson.
Event Details:
• Date: Saturday, September 7, 2024
• Time: 3:30- 4:30p.m. (Doors open at 2:30p.m.)
• Location: Huston-Tillotson University, 900 Chicon Street, Austin, TX
• Admission: Free, but registration is required (limited seating)
The event is sponsored in part by Huston-Tillotson University and Six Square. For more information and to register, please visit OurVotes2024.com.
About soulciti
soulciti is the premier digital news and media platform celebrating Black culture, community, and people in Central Texas. It offers news, profiles, entertainment, and event coverage while connecting audiences to local businesses and cultural happenings.
About Austin Woman Magazine
Since 2002, Austin Woman Magazine has been the leading publication for women in Central Texas. Their mission is to inspire, celebrate, and support the diverse community of women in Austin and its surrounding cities.
Contact
Marcia Williams
512-585-6092
OurVotes2024.com
