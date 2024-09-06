Co-Chair of Harris/Walz Campaign Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett Joins Community Conversation at Huston-Tillotson University in Austin This Saturday

soulciti, in partnership with Austin Woman Magazine, invites you to a powerful community conversation with freshman Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett on Saturday, September 7, 2024, from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at Huston-Tillotson University, Austin, TX. Moderated by Shuronda Robinson, the event will focus on civic engagement, leadership, and voting. Admission is free, but registration is required. Sponsored by Huston-Tillotson and Six Square.