Sama Therapeutics and Quine Biologics Announce Collaboration to Develop Breakthrough Antibody Therapeutics for Neurological Disorders

Sama Therapeutics and Quine Biologics have partnered to develop an innovative therapy for neurological disorders, combining AI-driven platforms and advanced antibody engineering. The collaboration focuses on biologics that precisely target the central nervous system, minimizing side effects. By integrating Sama's generative AI with Quine's antibody design expertise, the project addresses unmet medical needs and advances treatments for conditions like Alzheimer’s and multiple sclerosis.