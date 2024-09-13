Sama Therapeutics and Quine Biologics Announce Collaboration to Develop Breakthrough Antibody Therapeutics for Neurological Disorders
Sama Therapeutics and Quine Biologics have partnered to develop an innovative therapy for neurological disorders, combining AI-driven platforms and advanced antibody engineering. The collaboration focuses on biologics that precisely target the central nervous system, minimizing side effects. By integrating Sama's generative AI with Quine's antibody design expertise, the project addresses unmet medical needs and advances treatments for conditions like Alzheimer’s and multiple sclerosis.
New York, NY, September 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Sama Therapeutics, in collaboration with Quine Biologics, is proud to announce a multi-staged collaborative project focused on developing an innovative therapeutic for the treatment of neurological disorders. This project, which leverages the latest in targeting technologies and antibody engineering, represents a significant advancement in the treatment of neuroinflammation and related conditions. The collaboration between Sama Therapeutics and Quine Biologics brings together cutting-edge technologies and expertise, aiming to overcome the challenges of current therapies that often require invasive procedures or result in severe systemic side effects. Sama Therapeutics will utilize its generative AI platform to identify and optimize therapeutic targets, ensuring the resulting treatment achieves both efficacy and safety.
"This collaboration with Quine Biologics exemplifies Sama Therapeutics' unique position at the intersection of AI-driven precision medicine and cutting-edge drug discovery," said Dr. Shobi Ahmed, Founder and CEO of Sama Therapeutics. "Our versatility in leveraging AI agents for biomarker foundation modeling and our unprecedented platform for preclinical validation allows us to approach neurological disorders from all relevant disciplines. By combining our multi-faceted expertise with Quine's innovative antibody engineering capabilities, we're not just developing a new therapy – we're pioneering an end-to-end approach to neurological treatment that spans from personalized diagnostics to targeted therapeutics."
Concurrently, Quine Biologics, recognized for its AI-driven, structure-based antibody engineering platform, will be instrumental in generating and fine-tuning the therapeutic agents to ensure precise targeting and optimal therapeutic effects. This collaboration enables the creation of a family of biologics that efficiently targets the central nervous system (CNS) while minimizing peripheral exposure, thereby reducing the risk of systemic side effects.
“This partnership is a perfect synergy of our strengths,” said Dr. Brett Spurrier, Founder of Quine Biologics. “By combining our expertise, we can push the boundaries of CNS drug design and therapeutic development, creating a groundbreaking solution that addresses a critical unmet need in the treatment of neurological disorders.”
The anticipated outcome of this collaboration is a family of biologic drug assets that could transform the landscape of neurological disorder management. The project’s scope includes proof-of-concept studies, optimization of non-invasive delivery methods, and the development of a treatment capable of precise CNS targeting while sparing peripheral tissues.
The implications of this research extend far beyond its immediate goals. With potential applications in treating a wide range of CNS diseases, from neurodegenerative conditions like Alzheimer’s to neuroinflammatory disorders such as multiple sclerosis, the collaboration between Sama Therapeutics and Quine Biologics is poised to make a significant impact on patient care and the biopharmaceutical market.
About Sama Therapeutics. Sama Therapeutics is a leading innovator in AI-powered precision medicine. The company's proprietary iMAGiNE™ platform integrates predictive biomarkers and AI Agents to deliver personalized brain health assessments, accelerating the development of safer and more effective therapeutics for complex patient populations. By integrating generative AI with computational life sciences, Sama is redefining both drug discovery and "software as a medical device" across cognitive, affective, interoceptive, and substance use disorders. The company's agile SaaS approach leverages cutting-edge technologies including foundation modeling, digital twins, deep phenotyping, causal inference, and precision clinical trials to analyze the transdiagnostic efficacy of pharmaceutical and neurostimulation modalities. Sama Therapeutics' mission is to unlock brain health through integrative neurotechnology, transforming psychiatric and neurological medicine.
About Quine Biologics. Quine Biologics is a leader in the next generation of therapeutic antibody development, utilizing a powerful AI-driven platform to accelerate the discovery and engineering of novel biologics. With a focus on structure-based design, Quine Biologics delivers highly specific and effective therapeutic antibodies that address some of the most challenging diseases in healthcare today. The company’s innovative approach integrates cutting-edge computational modeling with deep expertise in protein engineering, allowing for rapid optimization and development of antibodies with superior therapeutic profiles. Quine Biologics is committed to transforming the landscape of biologics development, offering tailored solutions that advance the frontiers of medicine and improve patient outcomes.
For more information, please contact:
Sama Therapeutics
1 Leighton St.
Cambridge, MA 02141
Email: info@sama.ac
Website: sama.ac
Quine Biologics
228 Park Ave S PMB 470537
New York, NY 10003-1502
Tel: +1 805-807-6750
Email: info@quinebiologics.com
Website: quinebiologics.com
"This collaboration with Quine Biologics exemplifies Sama Therapeutics' unique position at the intersection of AI-driven precision medicine and cutting-edge drug discovery," said Dr. Shobi Ahmed, Founder and CEO of Sama Therapeutics. "Our versatility in leveraging AI agents for biomarker foundation modeling and our unprecedented platform for preclinical validation allows us to approach neurological disorders from all relevant disciplines. By combining our multi-faceted expertise with Quine's innovative antibody engineering capabilities, we're not just developing a new therapy – we're pioneering an end-to-end approach to neurological treatment that spans from personalized diagnostics to targeted therapeutics."
Concurrently, Quine Biologics, recognized for its AI-driven, structure-based antibody engineering platform, will be instrumental in generating and fine-tuning the therapeutic agents to ensure precise targeting and optimal therapeutic effects. This collaboration enables the creation of a family of biologics that efficiently targets the central nervous system (CNS) while minimizing peripheral exposure, thereby reducing the risk of systemic side effects.
“This partnership is a perfect synergy of our strengths,” said Dr. Brett Spurrier, Founder of Quine Biologics. “By combining our expertise, we can push the boundaries of CNS drug design and therapeutic development, creating a groundbreaking solution that addresses a critical unmet need in the treatment of neurological disorders.”
The anticipated outcome of this collaboration is a family of biologic drug assets that could transform the landscape of neurological disorder management. The project’s scope includes proof-of-concept studies, optimization of non-invasive delivery methods, and the development of a treatment capable of precise CNS targeting while sparing peripheral tissues.
The implications of this research extend far beyond its immediate goals. With potential applications in treating a wide range of CNS diseases, from neurodegenerative conditions like Alzheimer’s to neuroinflammatory disorders such as multiple sclerosis, the collaboration between Sama Therapeutics and Quine Biologics is poised to make a significant impact on patient care and the biopharmaceutical market.
About Sama Therapeutics. Sama Therapeutics is a leading innovator in AI-powered precision medicine. The company's proprietary iMAGiNE™ platform integrates predictive biomarkers and AI Agents to deliver personalized brain health assessments, accelerating the development of safer and more effective therapeutics for complex patient populations. By integrating generative AI with computational life sciences, Sama is redefining both drug discovery and "software as a medical device" across cognitive, affective, interoceptive, and substance use disorders. The company's agile SaaS approach leverages cutting-edge technologies including foundation modeling, digital twins, deep phenotyping, causal inference, and precision clinical trials to analyze the transdiagnostic efficacy of pharmaceutical and neurostimulation modalities. Sama Therapeutics' mission is to unlock brain health through integrative neurotechnology, transforming psychiatric and neurological medicine.
About Quine Biologics. Quine Biologics is a leader in the next generation of therapeutic antibody development, utilizing a powerful AI-driven platform to accelerate the discovery and engineering of novel biologics. With a focus on structure-based design, Quine Biologics delivers highly specific and effective therapeutic antibodies that address some of the most challenging diseases in healthcare today. The company’s innovative approach integrates cutting-edge computational modeling with deep expertise in protein engineering, allowing for rapid optimization and development of antibodies with superior therapeutic profiles. Quine Biologics is committed to transforming the landscape of biologics development, offering tailored solutions that advance the frontiers of medicine and improve patient outcomes.
For more information, please contact:
Sama Therapeutics
1 Leighton St.
Cambridge, MA 02141
Email: info@sama.ac
Website: sama.ac
Quine Biologics
228 Park Ave S PMB 470537
New York, NY 10003-1502
Tel: +1 805-807-6750
Email: info@quinebiologics.com
Website: quinebiologics.com
Contact
Quine Biologics, Inc.Contact
Brett Spurrier
805-807-6750
quinebiologics.com
Brett Spurrier
805-807-6750
quinebiologics.com
Categories