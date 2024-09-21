Harvard Grads Raise $600K and Are Accepted Into Prestigious Techstars Accelerator to Tackle Youth Mental Health Crisis with AI

Two Harvard graduates are building a platform called Inner Peak that blends the best of AI and world-class therapist expertise through coaching and video content to provide 24/7 personalized mental wellness support for students and critical insights and wellbeing initiative tracking for schools. They were recently accepted into the Techstars Economic Mobility accelerator in New York (~1% acceptance rate) and closed a fundraising round of $600,000.