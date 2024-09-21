Harvard Grads Raise $600K and Are Accepted Into Prestigious Techstars Accelerator to Tackle Youth Mental Health Crisis with AI
Two Harvard graduates are building a platform called Inner Peak that blends the best of AI and world-class therapist expertise through coaching and video content to provide 24/7 personalized mental wellness support for students and critical insights and wellbeing initiative tracking for schools. They were recently accepted into the Techstars Economic Mobility accelerator in New York (~1% acceptance rate) and closed a fundraising round of $600,000.
Toledo, OH, September 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Sean Wheelock (Toledo, OH) and Ben Anandappa (Chicago, IL), Co-Founders of Inner Peak AI, based in Toledo, Ohio, took their first major step today towards tackling the youth mental health crisis through their acceptance into the prestigious Economic Mobility Techstars accelerator program based in New York City. Techstars programs typically have a ~1% acceptance rate and come with investment, mentorship, and a 3-month intensive startup bootcamp designed to rapidly advance promising startups. This acceptance concludes an initial round of fundraising that totals $600K.
Inner Peak is a platform for high schools and colleges wishing to support students’ mental health needs but facing limited resources. Peak blends the best of AI and world-class therapist expertise through coaching and video content to provide 24/7 personalized mental wellness support for students and critical insights and wellbeing initiative tracking for schools.
Sean and Ben met in their college days at Harvard and reconnected recently over their shared dismay at the lack of personalized and affordable mental health support available despite the pressing need:
“About 60% of college students meet the diagnosable criteria for having a mental illness,” stated Wheelock. “And our best option today is therapy. But what do we do when our therapists aren’t available? Or worse, if we can’t afford a therapist?”
This is why Wheelock and Anandappa created Inner Peak: to be there in times therapists can’t. “After all, your anxiety does not just conveniently peak at 10am on Tuesday when your therapy session is.” Anandappa remarked.
You can try out Inner Peak’s product with a 7-day free trial on the App Store or Google Play Store. You may reach out to general@innerpeak.ai to learn more about the company or visit www.innerpeak.ai.
