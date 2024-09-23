Christina Cates Debuts New Talk Show Culinary Confidential on AM 970: The Answer - September 29
Christina Cates spotlights the secret and sexy side of the food profession from the inside. From the coat check to the kitchen, and everywhere in between, each week, Christina and her guests always have the scoop.
New York, NY, September 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Christina Cates, seasoned hospitality professional will debut a weekly radio talk show called, "Culinary Confidential," on Sunday, September 29, 2024 at 9PM (Eastern) on AM 970 : The Answer.
The show will also be available on all major podcast streaming platforms like: Apple, Amazon, iHeart, and Spotify.
A true foodie and a passionate world traveler, Christina Cates brings a global perspective and elevated approach to every dining experience. Her career began in some of the City's most revered restaurants including the celebrity trafficked Palm Restaurant, Tavern on the Green, and Almond.
From one-on-one interviews to group chats, Christina Cates explores the world of restaurants and beyond with the experts! Call in live with questions, send topic ideas, or just tune in to hear the wild ride of all things food related! You won't want to miss her chats with some of the most interesting and influential industry voices.
Sunday nights 9-10pm EST on AM 970 : The Answer
With special guests Lucas A. Ferrara and Jake Spitz
Produced by SHAKE IT OFF LIVE LLC
For more information about the program visit:
am970theanswer.com/radioshow/culinary-confidential
Media and booking inquiries: Cates.Christina@gmail.com
Contact
Christina Cates
(212) 619-5400
www.am970theanswer.com/radioshow/culinary-confidential
