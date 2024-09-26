Trucent to Showcase Filtration and Separation Technologies at GlassBuild America 2024
Trucent will showcase its cutting-edge QuantumClear filtration system and CentraSep S Series separation system at GlassBuild America, September 30 – October 2, 2024 in Dallas, TX. These technologies revolutionize glass grinding processes, delivering ultra-clean fluid, reducing downtime, and improving efficiency for manufacturers worldwide. Visit Trucent at Booth #50069.
Noblesville, IN, September 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Trucent, the global leader in glass grinding fluid filtration, is excited to announce its participation in GlassBuild America 2024, held at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, TX, from September 30 to October 2, 2024. At Booth #50069, Trucent will showcase its innovative QuantumClear filtration system and industry-trusted CentaSep S Series separation system, revolutionizing glass grinding processes for manufacturers worldwide.
QuantumClear represents a breakthrough in glass fines filtration, providing real-time filtration that delivers ultra-clean fluid and substantially moisture-free solids. QuantumClear ensures clean fluid is continuously returned to the fabrication process, enhancing overall efficiency by filtering fluids down to non-detect levels.
Alongside QuantumClear, Trucent will also feature the CentraSep S Series, a system renowned for fluid separation in glass grinding. With its centrifugal technology, the S Series automatic system offers unmatched reliability, extending the life of grinding fluids and minimizing downtime for manufacturers globally.
"At Trucent, we’re dedicated to advancing filtration and separation technology to optimize the glass fabrication process. QuantumClear and the CentraSep S Series are part of our ongoing commitment to help manufacturers achieve more efficient operations through cleaner grinding fluid, reduced downtime, and less maintenance," said Michael Ondrus, Trucent Key Account Manager—Glass, Ceramic, and Brittle Materials. "We look forward to connecting with industry leaders at GlassBuild America to showcase how our solutions can revolutionize their processes."
Trucent’s technologies serve industries ranging from automotive and architectural to solar and precision glass applications. Both QuantumClear and CentaSep exemplify the company's commitment to improving productivity and sustainability in glass grinding fluid management.
For more information, visit Trucent.com to learn more about our technologies and secure your free pass to GlassBuild America.
About Trucent:
Headquartered in Dexter, MI, Trucent Inc. is a pioneering sustainability-driven company specializing in fluid management solutions across various industries. With over two decades of experience, the company boasts a diverse portfolio of successful projects worldwide. Trucent Industrial Solutions is a global leader in providing cutting-edge fluid separation solutions for the glass and brittle materials industry. Trucent offers comprehensive centrifuge solutions that enable faster processing times, increased yields, and improved product quality, all with a customer-centric approach. For more information about Trucent Industrial Solutions and its innovative fluid separation solutions, please visit Trucent.com.
Media Contact:
Mary Beth Ronayne
mbronayne@trucent.com
