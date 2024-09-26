Trucent to Showcase Filtration and Separation Technologies at GlassBuild America 2024

Trucent will showcase its cutting-edge QuantumClear filtration system and CentraSep S Series separation system at GlassBuild America, September 30 – October 2, 2024 in Dallas, TX. These technologies revolutionize glass grinding processes, delivering ultra-clean fluid, reducing downtime, and improving efficiency for manufacturers worldwide. Visit Trucent at Booth #50069.