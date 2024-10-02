Glucolate Unveils Breakthrough Diabetic Study
Irvine, CA, October 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Glucolate Unveils Breakthrough Study from University of California, Irvine: New Powder Form Reduces Glucose Absorption in Type 2 Diabetics
Glucolate, an innovative leader in diabetes management, is proud to announce groundbreaking findings from a recent study conducted at the University of California, Irvine. The study highlights the effectiveness of Glucolate’s unique powder formulation, which creates a temporary coating in the digestive system to reduce glucose absorption during meals, offering a promising non-invasive alternative for managing Type 2 diabetes (T2D).
The study, led by renowned researchers from UC Irvine and published in Trends in Diabetes and Metabolism, demonstrated that Glucolate's powder, when ingested prior to meals, coats the proximal intestine, temporarily inhibiting glucose absorption. The innovative formula mimics the effects of bariatric surgery without invasive procedures or long-term side effects.
Key Findings:
• Glucolate reduced non-fasting blood glucose levels by 9% in participants after just four weeks of use.
• The product showed improvements in HbA1c levels and weight loss, making it a holistic approach to managing T2D.
• Controlled and uncontrolled diabetic patients alike experienced significant metabolic benefits, including improved gastrointestinal health and blood pressure stabilization.
Dr. Jonathan Lakey, Professor Emeritus at UC Irvine and co-author of the study, said, “We are excited about the potential of Glucolate. Its ability to mimic some effects of bariatric surgery without requiring surgical intervention could revolutionize how we manage glucose metabolism in diabetic patients.”
A Natural, Non-Invasive Solution Unlike many existing treatments, Glucolate is designed for ease of use. Taken in a simple powder form before meals, the product temporarily coats the intestine, preventing excessive glucose from entering the bloodstream. This innovative approach could provide relief for the millions of individuals struggling with managing blood sugar spikes post-meal.
As the global diabetes epidemic continues to rise, Glucolate’s new formula offers an accessible and potentially life-changing solution. The results of this pilot study underscore the importance of further research into non-invasive methods for diabetes control.
For more information about Glucolate and the UC Irvine study, visit Glucolate.com (https://glucolate.com/).
Contact Information: Glucolate Media Relations
Phone: 1-720-803-4900
Email: admin@glucolate.com
Website:
www.glucolate.com (https://glucolate.com/)
