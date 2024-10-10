Championing the Theme, Equity Works, Clubhouse International Partners with World Federation for Mental Health and 25 Clubhouses for World Mental Health Day
This World Mental Health Day, Clubhouse International is joined by 25 participating member Clubhouses and the World Federation for Mental Health for a campaign that champions the transformative power of equity, a critical aspect of the Clubhouse approach to recovery, which helps empower individuals and transform communities.
New York, NY, October 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Clubhouse International, a global mental health organization, is pleased to present, Equity Works, a World Mental Health Day 2024 campaign, which aims to highlight how the Clubhouse approach provides equal opportunity to people living with mental illness. Equity is essential for individuals to recover and fully (re)integrate into society.
Clubhouse International is honored to partner with the World Federation for Mental Health and 25 member Clubhouses from 8 countries and 8 U.S. states on this campaign. Together, we are working to expand effective global and community solutions for reversing the effects of mental illness through raising awareness, eliminating stigma, empowering communities, encouraging greater investment by key stakeholders, and celebrating accomplishments.
Mental illness is prevalent in all societies and can affect anyone, yet there is a dire shortage of investment in mental health services and lack of access to opportunity for recovery.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO):
- Work is good for mental health
- Poor working environments – including discrimination and inequality, excessive workloads, low job control and job insecurity – pose a risk to mental health,
- Globally, an estimated 12 billion working days are lost every year to depression and anxiety at a cost of US$ 1 trillion per year in lost productivity.
Campaign Goal: This initiative champions Equity, a foundational principle of the Clubhouse Model, empowering individuals and transforming communities by promoting equal opportunity for people living with mental illness within the Clubhouse and in the workplace.
For example, Clubhouse International Accredited Clubhouse and Training Center, Genesis Club in Worcester MA, USA shared: “Our goal is to empower members to develop and regain the ability to participate successfully in meaningful, paid employment and to move out of poverty. Last year more than two hundred members obtained and retained full- or part-time jobs and earned $1.8 million in wages.”
To learn more about this campaign, visit https://clubhouse-intl.org/world-mental-health-day-2024/
Clubhouse International is the only global mental health nonprofit that expands and enhances recovery opportunities for people living with mental illness by integrating our proven recovery model into community-based systems of care worldwide.
Clubhouse International coordinates and connects a global network of Clubhouses that are based on the Clubhouse Model of psychosocial rehabilitation which is recognized by the World Health Organization as an example of a rights-based approach to recovery. Today, there are nearly 370 Clubhouses operating in 33 countries that work to end social and economic isolation for people living with mental illness. Clubhouses offer resources and opportunities for recovery through friendship, employment, education, wellness, and social programming. There is no health without mental health.
Press contact:
Anna Sackett Rountree
Director of Communications, Clubhouse International
asackett@clubhouse-intl.org; +1 716.302.4307
Clubhouse International
845 Third Avenue – 6th Floor
New York, NY 10022
USA
+1 212.582.0343
