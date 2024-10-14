MacSolutions Plus Announces New Company President
East Amherst, NY, October 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- MacSolutions Plus, a leader in Apple product sales, services, and IT solutions, is proud to announce the promotion of Zach Cleversley to the position of President. Zach, who has worked within the family-owned business for over a decade, will now oversee all company operations, continuing the legacy of excellence in customer service and innovative solutions that the company is known for.
Having joined MacSolutions Plus over ten years ago, Zach has held various roles within the organization, gaining extensive experience in operations, customer relations, and strategic development. His dedication to the company’s core values and deep understanding of the industry have made him an integral part of the team.
“We are thrilled to promote Zach to this leadership role,” said Garret Cleversley, CEO of MacSolutions Plus. “He has been a vital part of our growth and success over the years, and we are confident in his ability to continue driving MacSolutions Plus forward in this ever-evolving tech landscape.”
As President, Zach will focus on expanding the company’s service offerings, strengthening relationships with customers and partners, and ensuring that MacSolutions Plus remains at the forefront of technology solutions.
“I’m honored to step into this role,” said Zach Cleversley. “MacSolutions Plus has been a major part of my life, and I’m excited to continue building on our successes, working alongside our talented team to deliver exceptional service to our customers.”
MacSolutions Plus has been serving the community for over 22 years, offering personalized service, expert technical support, and a wide range of Apple products and IT services. Under Zach’s leadership, the company is poised for continued growth and success.
For more information, please visit http://www.macsolutionsplus.com.
About MacSolutions Plus
MacSolutions Plus is a family-owned Apple Authorized Reseller and Service Provider, offering top-tier products and services to meet the needs of individuals, businesses, and educational institutions. With a focus on personalized customer care and expert technical solutions, MacSolutions Plus is dedicated to delivering the best in technology solutions.
Contact
Garret Cleversley
716 823 3085
www.macsolutionsplus.com
