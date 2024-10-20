Confraternity of Catholic Clergy Issue Voting Guide App for the Faithful
Priests and Deacons of the Confraternity of Catholic Clergy release a non-partisan voting guide to help the faithful use a well-formed conscience when casting their ballots in the upcoming election.
San Diego, CA, October 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- A Catholic Voting Guide App has been released by the Confraternity of Catholic Clergy just in time for the national elections this November. This handy app can be added to any smartphone, tablet, or computer desktop "free of charge."
Completely non-partisan, this voting guide provides solid moral principles to help Catholic voters cultivate a properly formed conscience before casting their ballot on election day.
The C.C.C. is a national association of priests and deacons that seeks to promote sacerdotal fraternity as well as ongoing spiritual, theological, pastoral, and human formation among its members.
https://bit.ly/catholicvoting
Completely non-partisan, this voting guide provides solid moral principles to help Catholic voters cultivate a properly formed conscience before casting their ballot on election day.
The C.C.C. is a national association of priests and deacons that seeks to promote sacerdotal fraternity as well as ongoing spiritual, theological, pastoral, and human formation among its members.
https://bit.ly/catholicvoting
Contact
Confraternity of Catholic ClergyContact
Rev. John Trigilio
(619) 800-8672
catholicclergy.net
Rev. John Trigilio
(619) 800-8672
catholicclergy.net
Categories