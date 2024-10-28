Tyler Caiden Joins Sirocco Nightclub as CEO, Bringing Inclusive Events and Fresh Energy to Palm Springs' Nightlife Scene
Sirocco Nightclub Welcomes New CEO, Tyler Caiden, with exciting plans for Palm Springs nightlife.
Palm Springs, CA, October 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Sirocco Nightclub, a new addition to Palm Springs' nightlife landscape, has appointed Los Angeles native and DJ, Tyler Caiden as its CEO and operating owner. With more than 15 years in nightlife, event planning, and venue management, Caiden brings a vision to the venue that includes hosting special events, unique shows, and private gatherings that enhance the nightclub experience for patrons.
Sirocco Nightclub is located next to the entrance of the Hotel Zoso resort, offering convenient access for both hotel guests and local visitors. The location is expected to attract weekend travelers and locals alike. Caiden's goal, as expressed in a recent statement, is to create "a space where everyone feels welcome and can enjoy world-class entertainment."
In collaboration with Southern California promoters, Caiden has developed an upcoming series of high-profile events, beginning with an array of Pride and Halloween weekend celebrations at the end of October. These events include:
October 31 – Pride Block Afters: DJ and producer Ekonovah will headline this event, which includes performances from Polar Bears, as well as opening sets by TruKing and Bad Gal Gali. Costumed go-go dancers will keep the Halloween energy going through the night.
Friday, November 1 – SHE - Queer Women’s Party: Hosted by SHE Entertainment, this event will bring together a diverse crowd for Palm Springs' largest Queer Women’s Pride Party, creating an inclusive night of music and dance.
Saturday, November 2 – The Crowned Queens of Pride Official After Party: This event will feature a special DJ set by Aquaria, known for her performances on RuPaul's Drag Race. Presented by Paul Nicholls and Desert Heat, the event will begin in the Hotel Zoso ballroom and will continue at Sirocco Nightclub at 9:30 PM, with appearances from Aquaria, Nymphia Wind, Jimbo the Drag Clown, Shapphira Cristal, and other notable performers.
Additionally, Caiden aims to make Sirocco Nightclub a central location for after-parties and private events in Palm Springs, with offerings tailored to corporate events, holiday gatherings, and special celebrations. Caiden explained, "Sirocco Nightclub is more than just a nightclub. It’s a place for creativity, celebration, and connection, and we welcome everyone to be part of it."
About Sirocco Nightclub
Located in downtown Palm Springs next to the entrance of Hotel Zoso, Sirocco Nightclub offers a diverse take on nightlife with themed parties, drag performances, and immersive entertainment. With advanced sound and lighting systems, Sirocco provides an inclusive and vibrant setting for unforgettable nights in Palm Springs.
Sirocco Nightclub is located next to the entrance of the Hotel Zoso resort, offering convenient access for both hotel guests and local visitors. The location is expected to attract weekend travelers and locals alike. Caiden's goal, as expressed in a recent statement, is to create "a space where everyone feels welcome and can enjoy world-class entertainment."
In collaboration with Southern California promoters, Caiden has developed an upcoming series of high-profile events, beginning with an array of Pride and Halloween weekend celebrations at the end of October. These events include:
October 31 – Pride Block Afters: DJ and producer Ekonovah will headline this event, which includes performances from Polar Bears, as well as opening sets by TruKing and Bad Gal Gali. Costumed go-go dancers will keep the Halloween energy going through the night.
Friday, November 1 – SHE - Queer Women’s Party: Hosted by SHE Entertainment, this event will bring together a diverse crowd for Palm Springs' largest Queer Women’s Pride Party, creating an inclusive night of music and dance.
Saturday, November 2 – The Crowned Queens of Pride Official After Party: This event will feature a special DJ set by Aquaria, known for her performances on RuPaul's Drag Race. Presented by Paul Nicholls and Desert Heat, the event will begin in the Hotel Zoso ballroom and will continue at Sirocco Nightclub at 9:30 PM, with appearances from Aquaria, Nymphia Wind, Jimbo the Drag Clown, Shapphira Cristal, and other notable performers.
Additionally, Caiden aims to make Sirocco Nightclub a central location for after-parties and private events in Palm Springs, with offerings tailored to corporate events, holiday gatherings, and special celebrations. Caiden explained, "Sirocco Nightclub is more than just a nightclub. It’s a place for creativity, celebration, and connection, and we welcome everyone to be part of it."
About Sirocco Nightclub
Located in downtown Palm Springs next to the entrance of Hotel Zoso, Sirocco Nightclub offers a diverse take on nightlife with themed parties, drag performances, and immersive entertainment. With advanced sound and lighting systems, Sirocco provides an inclusive and vibrant setting for unforgettable nights in Palm Springs.
Contact
Sirocco NightclubContact
Genivieve McCormick
760-333-3139
www.sirocconightclub.com
Genivieve McCormick
760-333-3139
www.sirocconightclub.com
Categories