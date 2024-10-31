MMA Champ Cris Cyborg to Appear at Bitcoin 2025 Las Vegas Conference
UFC Champion Cris Cyborg to attend Bitcoin 2025 Las Vegas conference May 27-29, 2025 at The Venetian Hotel and Casino Resort.
Las Vegas, NV, October 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Cris Cyborg is the winningest Mixed Martial Arts fighter of all time with MMA championships for the PFL MMA, Bellator MMA, UFC, Invicta FC, and Strikeforce fighting organizations making her the only 5 promotional champion in the history of the sport. With 17 World Championship victories on her resume, Cyborg is without question the greatest female MMA fighter of all time.
Fans who are wanting to meet the MMA legend will have an opportunity at the Bitcoin 2025 Las Vegas conference taking place May 27-29 at The Venetian Hotel and Casino Resort located on the Las Vegas Strip.
The Bitcoin conference is the perfect blend of culture, tech, innovation, and finance as the conference brings leading Bitcoin influencers, BTC investors, Crypto enthusiasts, and blockchain experts all together under one roof.
During the Bitcoin Conference in Las Vegas you will get an opportunity to learn about Bitcoin finance, investing, mining, and other blockchain abilities by attending workshops, speaking presentations, and networking with other industry leaders.
Don't miss your chance to meet Cris Cyborg at the BTC 2025 Las Vegas Bitcoin conference, for more info click here.
