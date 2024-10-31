Notice Ninja Secures Investment from Prospero Capital Ventures to Accelerate Expansion Into Key Markets

“We are excited to collaborate with Prospero Capital Ventures to expand our market reach,” said Amanda Reineke, CEO and Co-Founder of Notice Ninja. “This investment enables us to tailor our automation solutions to meet the unique compliance needs of staffing firms, where managing large volumes of tax notices is especially burdensome. Together, we’ll provide much-needed relief to companies facing these regulatory pressures.”