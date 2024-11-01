Provocative SF Comedy Novel “Sex On the Wrong Brain”, Site, Suggest Fascism is a Masturbation Problem That Can be Reduced with a Simple Planetary Sex Ed Lesson
The provocative theory presented in the science fiction comedy novel "Sex On the Wrong Brain" and website of the same name suggests control of women and anti abortion extremism are part of the sexual repression used for centuries to increase frustration and masturbation needed to fuel the irrational need for certainty that drives authoritarianism.
New York, NY, November 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “When health agencies around the world suggested masturbation as a safe sex alternative during COVID they should have specified which hand to use," says Ard Falten, author of “Sex On the Wrong Brain”.
"COVID-19 was a mass sex on the wrong brain event. Social distancing and lock-downs did what authoritarians always do," says Falten. "Whether it's Florida, Idaho, Texas, or Russia, the Roman or British empires, Nazi Germany, Iran, Saudi Arabia, China, or the Taliban, the ultimate reason to repress sex and control women and reproductive rights is to increase frustration in the right handed boys and men that authoritarian leaders need to serve them."
To reach a wider audience "Sex On the Wrong Brain" weaves the theory and implications into a science fiction adventure comedy set in a dysfunctional future threatened by global warming.
According to the theory learning sex with the right hand, which is connected to the left brain hemisphere, burns in long lasting neural patterns that associate impatient satisfaction-demanding reproductive urges with left brain-dominant thinking that is supposed to be patient and objective.
Increased need for certainty: According to the theory reproductive energy pressures mental processes such as logic and problem solving toward quick easy answers, premature conclusion, and the closure of certainty. The website points out authoritarianism is measured with the Uncertainty Avoidance Index and introduces the Certainty Deficit Disorder, or CDD, to place authoritarianism in a wide spectrum of destructive and anti democratic behavior caused by sex on the wrong brain, or SOWB.
Authoritarianism is explained in terms of a certainty uncertainty dynamic:
- The need for certainty reduces imagination, curiosity, and creativity and increases the stress and fear generated by sources of uncertainty such as change, diversity, unpredictability, disorder, complexity, and nature.
- Autocratic leaders and ideologies promise to create certainty and reduce uncertainty with order and control. They simplify the world to help their followers judge it with the simple certainty of binary absolutes like good and evil, black and white, us and them, fueling intolerance, bigotry, and extremism.
- Autocratic leaders must appear certain, decisive, never wrong, and never apologize. Chaos and fear increase the value of their royal certitude and help attract and control followers.
- Associating sex with punishment and guilt redirects reproductive pleasure to reward the rationalization of lies, denial of reality, and hypocrisy needed to ignore facts and truth and accept certainty.
Greed increases when reproductive energy fuels numbers, math, and measurement and wants more, bigger, faster.
Sexual dysfunction can result when reproductive energy is diverted for purposes unrelated to sex.
The book and website claim:
- Factors effecting SOWB levels include handedness, gender, ancestry, age, frustration, and left brain dominance.
- SOWB is why human ancestors evolved from 50% to 90% right handed.
- SOWB levels were low for 99% of human evolution but exploded in recent centuries as civilizations increased sexual repression.
- Levels are generally higher in males, partly for anatomical reasons.
- Levels may be lower in descendants from populations with shorter histories of sexual repression.
- People with high SOWB levels may perceive those with lower levels as inferior or threatening, contributing to misogyny and bigotry.
- People with low SOWB levels may adopt dominant SOWB based thought patterns to fit in.
The author suggests testing for sex on the wrong brain might make artificial intelligence less dangerous. "AI can reflect human biases and overconfidence," says the author. "AIs can be very certain and very wrong and for medical diagnosis or a self-driving car, for instance, mistakes can be deadly."
Reviewer Simon Barrett says, "Yes, I like 'Sex On the Wrong Brain' a lot. If you like Douglas Adams and don't mind a few 'smutty' bits, you will enjoy this book." A screenplay of the same name has been selected as a finalist in various contests.
For more information visit sexonthewrongbrain.com.
The author suggests testing for sex on the wrong brain might make artificial intelligence less dangerous. "AI can reflect human biases and overconfidence," says the author. "AIs can be very certain and very wrong and for medical diagnosis or a self-driving car, for instance, mistakes can be deadly."
Reviewer Simon Barrett says, "Yes, I like 'Sex On the Wrong Brain' a lot. If you like Douglas Adams and don't mind a few 'smutty' bits, you will enjoy this book." A screenplay of the same name has been selected as a finalist in various contests.
