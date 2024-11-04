Rare Disease Foundation on the Road to Gene Therapy Brings Families to Fort Lauderdale from Around the World, November 15-17

The FOXG1 Research Foundation, the parent-led organization that is radically transforming the rare disease drug development landscape, is hosting an international conference in Fort Lauderdale from November 15-17, bringing families from across the globe together to learn about gene therapy advancements for FOXG1 syndrome. A highlight includes a presentation by 20-year-old Abraham Weitzman, who, though non-speaking, shares his lived experience using an innovative communication device.