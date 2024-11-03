Vessel Sensor Interface Module Integrates with Browser Devices and Local WiFi to Provide Cloud Storage and Analytics Services
New generation SeaGaugeG4 remote sensor gateway provides embedded web server and WiFi interface to connect entire vessel instruments to cloud services.
Fort Lauderdale, FL, November 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Chetco Digital Instruments introduces the next generation of its SeaGauge™ product line by adding integrated web browser services for configuration and viewing of complete vessel sensor data. The new built-in service allows browser enabled devices to directly monitor most vessel systems such as engines, fuel flow, fluid levels, battery status, switching, weather, location, and more. SeaGauge G4™ Remote Sensor units convert existing analog sensors into network protocols including NMEA 2000, Ethernet, and WiFi for instrumentation display on compatible devices such as Chart Plotters, MFDs, PCs, Android tablets, iPads, and SmartPhones. SeaGauge G4 can also send vessel data to the HelmSmart Cloud service using available cellular and internet connections where it is stored on a high speed time series data base. The built-in WiFi gateway allows local connections without requiring a complete router based network, yet can also be configured to join existing networks. Besides WiFi only, an ethernet option is also available for robust and secure installations.
The built-in Web Server and networking options allows SeaGauge G4™ Remote Sensor units to accept up to 24 separate sensor inputs for local display. The company’s PushSmart™ protocol also allows uploading data to the HelmSmart.net™ Internet site for display as charts, maps, spreadsheets, gauges, and other analytical tools. “We moved all configuration and viewing tools to the internal web server to allow customers complete onboard setup and monitoring from their browser enabled devices,” comments Joe Burke CTO for Chetco Digital. “Sensor calibrations and alarm setup can now be done directly from a smart phone,” Burke added, referring to the new features. When connected to the HelmSmart service, all vessel sensors can be monitored 24/7 and live data analytics to trigger events for critical alert messaging.
SeaGaugeG4 combines all the features of the company’s popular SeaSmart Gateways with its previous SeaGauge generations into a single compact unit. There is no longer a need for a separate WiFi gateway to connect all vessel CAN Bus monitoring equipment.
SeaGauge G4 network interfaces allows data from hundreds of sensors to be recorded and uploaded to Cloud servers for analysis and display. SeaGauge G4™ interfaces directly to vessel data sensors such as temperature, pressure, fluid levels, flow sensors, voltages, and more - up to 24 different inputs. Sensor signals are converted to network protocols like WiFi, Ethernet, and NMEA 2000 for display on compatible tablets or Multi-Function Displays heads located throughout the vessel. A single SeaGauge G4™ Remote Sensor unit can support Dual engines plus a Generator and display on multiple devices using a single network cable. SeaGauge G4™ has built-in calibrations to support over 300 different sensors which can now be loaded directly using browser devices or internal SD memory card. A new fuel flow monitoring option is also available using the company’s line of flow sensors.
The integrated WiFi gateway service is compatible with existing CAN Bus/NMEA 2000/J1939 products and provides a single access point to local networks. SeaGauge G4 can also be used on-board via a wireless hotspot or cellular 3G/4G data modem to forward all vessel sensor data to internet based cloud services for remote monitoring
SeaGauge G4™ has been upgraded with a new weather resistant sealed enclosure design and 40 wire cable harness to accept 24 sensor inputs – 3 pulse, 12 analog, and 8 switch/indicator status. Vessel sensors can be attached directly to replace analog gauges or the unit can be configured to run in parallel with existing clusters by using voltage sense mode. High precision calibration tables can be tuned to within 0.5% accuracy across the entire operating range and virtually any new sensor added to the system. SeaGauge G4™ is designed to retrofit older vessels with outdated or inoperative gauges and convert to new digital formats found in most modern designs. Even if a vessel already has a new electronic engine package installed, there still is a need to add in fuel flow, fluid tanks, battery monitoring, Gen-Sets and other equipment for digital instrumentation.
A major benefit of the new networking options is seamless integration with Chetco Digital Instruments HelmSmart.net™ Cloud data services. Recorded SD data can be transferred to Cloud Servers using available internet connections where it is then instantly added to the HelmSmart database. Once in the Cloud, customers can search and view information using a variety of analysis and display tools. Cloud base storage provides fast and reliable access to vessel data using any browser enabled device. HelmSmart.net™ display tools include mapping (MapSmart.net), Graphing (GraphSmart.net), live instruments (netGauges.net), live plotting (netGraphs.net) and multidimensional data search. With a SeaGauge G4™ Ethernet or WiFi interface option, live vessel data can be streamed to HelmSmart™ cloud servers using on-board internet services and instantly viewed with any Browser enabled device. Hosting data on cloud servers provides continuous vessel assess for multiple users, virtually anywhere.
SeaGauge G4™ is standard with CAN BUS/NMEA2000/WIFI/USB interface ports, sealed enclosure with dual 20 pin Molex 150 connectors, 3 pulse, 12 analog, and 8 indicator status inputs. An Ethernet wired network interface is optional. SD data logging is included with all options. Pricing starts at $595 for SeaGauge G4™ base unit, $695 for NMEA 2000/Ethernet/WiFi, and $995 bundled with a pair of fuel flow sensors. HelmSmart cloud services start at just $4.95/with a 12-month subscription.
For more information on SeaGauge G4™, and other Chetco Digital Instruments products, and where to buy, see our web sites at www.seagauge.com & www.digitalmarinegauges.com & www.chetcodigital.com or email sales@seagauge.com.
Contact
Chetco DigitalContact
Joe Burke
541-661-2051
www.chetcodigital.com
www.digitalmarinegages.com
Multimedia
SeaGaugeG4 Datasheet
New generation SeaGaugeG4 remote sensor gateway provides embedded web server and WIFI interface to connect entire vessel instruments to cloud services
