Pro-Cam Expands Rental Operations with "Live" for Broadcast and Streaming
Hollywood, CA, November 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Pro-Cam Rentals, recognized as North America's top provider of stabilized remote heads and camera cranes, has expanded rental services to broadcast and streaming productions with the launch of “Pro-Cam Live.” With nearly twenty years of expertise in remote camera movement platforms for film, television, and commercials, the company will offer traditionally scripted filmmaking tools to push visual limits that excite and engage audiences of live productions. Veteran remote systems and camera operator, Michael-Ryan Fletchall, SOC, will expand his role at Pro-Cam to lead the new venture.
“With the recent Las Vegas office launch expanding our large network of locations across the U.S. and Canada, Pro-Cam is poised to deliver the latest technology and skilled technicians for live productions, no matter the event venue,” said Brian Breithaupt, President of Pro-Cam Rentals. “A robust infrastructure combined with Michael-Ryan’s broadcast expertise, ensures these new clients get the ideal equipment and personnel to meet their live environment needs and redefine the boundaries of visual storytelling.”
“I’m thrilled to provide solutions to directors and technical producers through the trusted service and quality that Pro-Cam’s film clients already rely on,” said Michael-Ryan Fletchall, the new head of Pro-Cam Live. “I’m equally eager to collaborate with my camera operator colleagues skilled in robos and jibs, already familiar with a show’s workflow and director style, to remotely operate cameras on Pro-Cam’s cutting-edge movement platforms.”
Please send all live and live-to-tape broadcast and streaming production inquiries for equipment rental from any Pro-Cam location to Michael-Ryan Fletchall, SOC.
About Pro-Cam
Pro-Cam Rentals, Inc. specializes in camera movement technologies, offering film, television, live broadcast events, and commercial productions throughout the world the largest and most diverse inventory of remote heads, telescopic cranes, drones, mobile bases, and specialty cinema accessories from nine full-service locations in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Albuquerque, Dallas/Fort Worth, Las Vegas, Honolulu, Portland, Montreal, and Toronto. The company carries equipment brands such as SuperTechnocrane, Scorpio, MovieBird, MotoCrane, Libra, Matrix, Mo-Sys, DJI, and Defy.
Contact
Michael-Ryan Fletchall, SOC
818-717-0354
procamrentals.com
