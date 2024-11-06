Life's Transformations: The Yellow Butterfly's Lupus Experience
Jamaica, NY, November 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Rosemarie K. Witter Foundation (RKW), a not-for-profit organization dedicated to promoting medical research in finding effective treatment, leading to a cure for Lupus, is thrilled to announce the upcoming original performance of The Yellow Butterfly: A Lupus Story Benefit Play. This event aims to raise funds for medical research, as well as bring awareness to the community about Lupus and its impact.
Beyond the 2-Act play, the event will feature guest speakers, dance performances and spoken word, and the proceeds will go towards medical research for Lupus. The play was directed by Joyce Sylvester and produced by Jeffrey Anderson-Gunter, two talents from the theater and film industries in New York City and California, who were drawn to the cause. There will also be a tribute to Lorraine Graves of Dance Theater of Harlem fame, who herself battled Lupus. The event will begin with a cocktail hour, followed by Opening Remarks from the foundation’s President and Vice President, and their partnered scientist, Dr. Barbara Vilen. During Intermission, guests can partake in concessions and raffles. Those with orchestra seats will also have access to dinner before the play.
“This play exhibits how difficult it is to diagnose Lupus where patients are often treated for other illnesses before identifying it and reflects the resiliency of these Lupus warriors and their amazing family and friends,” says Marcia Witter-Williams, the first-time playwright and President of the organization. “Most importantly, this play brings awareness to Society at large about a dreaded disease which is still very much unknown to the world.”
RKW understands the importance of health and wellness, especially for lupus patients, so the foundation promotes living a healthy lifestyle by providing wellness forums – “Living Life with Lupus” for the community, which has recently been in collaboration with the Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS). In response to the success of our wellness forums, we partnered with Monica Fogarty, Certified Holistic Wellness Coach, and created a Health and Wellness Recipe book that’s available on our website. As a sponsor of the Rose Garden Scholarship Fund, the foundation awards a yearly scholarship to those afflicted with Lupus who are pursuing a college degree or master’s degree, thus assisting them financially to pursue their education.
In addition, RKW sponsors an annual 5K Lupus Stride (walk/run), and most recently created a fashion line - Fashion House of MWW, all in support to raise money and awareness for our cause.
We invite the community to join us in supporting this cause.
Contact
Marcia K. Witter-Williams
www.rkwfoundation.org
