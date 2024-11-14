14th Annual Texas Christkindl Market
A German-style Christmas market with festive events for families and children right here in Arlington, TX. You'll be immersed in a world of twinkling lights, delicious food, and unique handcrafted gifts & mouthwatering treats.
Arlington, TX, November 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- 14th Annual Texas Christkindl Market Grand Opening and Tree Lighting Ceremony November 29, 2024
One of the must-visit attractions during the Christmas season in Arlington returns with the 14th Annual Texas Christkindl Market. This traditional European-style market brings the festive charm of German Christmas markets right to the heart of Texas. Visitors can stroll through a dazzling world of twinkling lights, captivating decorations, and mouthwatering holiday aromas. Holiday shopping with unique handcrafted gifts custom-made by artisans from all around the world, exclusive collectibles, and a variety of delicious treats, this market offers joy and festive experiences for every member of the family. This family-friendly event features a Marionette Theater, a Holiday Train, plus live entertainment from local schools and traditional German music groups.
The Texas Christkindl Market was inspired by the almost 70-year sister-city relationship between Arlington and Bad Königshofen, Germany, and first came to life in 2011. This beloved event partners with our “Friendship City” of Rothenburg ob der Tauber, Germany, to bring the magical essence of Bavarian tradition and holiday cheer to Texas. Shoppers and guests will find specialty handcrafted items, including exclusive Käthe Wohlfahrt merchandise and collectibles from the iconic Rothenburg ob der Tauber Christmas Village.
Hosted by the Arlington Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Texas Christkindl Market is located on the North Plaza of Globe Life Field in Arlington. The Market is open daily from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm, with dates spanning November 22–24 and November 29 through December 23, 2024. The Grand Opening and Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place at 6:30 PM on November 29. Admission is free. Visit txchristkindlmarket.com for more information, including musical performance schedules and a full list of market vendors.
Henry Lewczyk
Texas Christkindl Market
972-742-0061
henry@txchristkindlmarket.com
