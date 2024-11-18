Behind the Floats: CTSHealth and Its Founders Celebrate Chicago in the Thanksgiving Day Parade

Two visionary brothers turned their shared dream into a thriving business and now celebrate their journey by participating in the Chicago Thanksgiving Day Parade. Born and raised in the Austin community, Clarence and Corey Sutton founded CTSHealth, a behavioral health and therapeutic foster care agency, based on a shared passion for helping others. Their work is a testament to resilience and teamwork, inspiring aspiring entrepreneurs to dream big while remembering where they came from.