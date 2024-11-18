Behind the Floats: CTSHealth and Its Founders Celebrate Chicago in the Thanksgiving Day Parade
Two visionary brothers turned their shared dream into a thriving business and now celebrate their journey by participating in the Chicago Thanksgiving Day Parade. Born and raised in the Austin community, Clarence and Corey Sutton founded CTSHealth, a behavioral health and therapeutic foster care agency, based on a shared passion for helping others. Their work is a testament to resilience and teamwork, inspiring aspiring entrepreneurs to dream big while remembering where they came from.
Chicago, IL, November 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- CTSHealth Chicago will be a sponsor in the Chicago Thanksgiving Day Parade for the second consecutive year.
Brothers Clarence and Corey Sutton grew up on Chicago's West Side. Although they left to experience new opportunities and life outside of Illinois, they've never forgotten their roots. Now, they’ve returned to give back to their community and, this holiday season, celebrate both the rich history and bright future of Chicago.
The Sutton brothers grew up in the Austin community, a city marked by high poverty rates and violent crime. From a young age, they were frequently exposed to gang violence and criminal activity. Their household was bustling with siblings and foster children, as their family took in kids from some of the most challenging circumstances in the city. In addition to fostering, they eventually adopted one of these children.
“Growing up on the West Side of Chicago as a young Black man brings a unique set of experiences, full of both challenges and strengths. The West Side is known for its close-knit communities, strong cultural identity, and resilience, but it also faces issues like under-resourced schools, economic inequality, and higher rates of violence,” Corey said. He further explained, “Education and opportunity gaps can also be felt deeply. Schools on the West Side can be underfunded, which limits resources for academic success and makes it more difficult to access upward mobility. But in response to these challenges, young Black men from the West Side are often incredibly resourceful and driven.”
The brothers left the West Side. Corey enlisted in the military, while Clarence pursued his passion for football, eventually returning to Chicago to play for the Bears. Their journeys - through military service and professional sports - exposed them to more inner-city life and those with limited opportunities for a way out. Both Corey and Clarence were united by a vision: to improve the quality of life for children and to help restore individuals' belief in themselves.
In 2006, Clarence founded Carolina Therapeutic Services (CTSHealth) in North Carolina, initially focused on providing home placement and adoption services for children in need. Over time, CTSHealth expanded its services to include a wide range of behavioral health support. With this growth, the organization established locations in South Carolina, Florida, Georgia, and Chicago. In 2012, Corey joined as Vice President, bringing his expertise in business development to help drive the company's mission and goals to success.
“It was never our immediate intention to return to Chicago as we felt our success was in leaving our challenging and difficult past life and home behind, but after becoming successful in what we were doing, we thought it would only be right to return home and help those from our communities as well and to help address many of the mental health needs. There’s often a significant demand for mental health services, especially in underserved communities. By returning to Chicago, we can help bridge the gaps in care and ensure more people have access to the support they need,” Corey said.
Illinois Executive State Director Carmen Cabrera has been with CTSHealth Chicago for six years and reflects on her time with the company. “It feels surreal, I feel a sense of fulfillment, honor, and purpose to actively contribute and guide an entity dedicated to promoting mental well-being. To be surrounded by professionals with the same passion and vision empowers me to continue the growth of mental health awareness in the Chicago land areas.”
“Mental health is important to me because it hits home. I have family members and friends who have struggled with managing their mental health symptoms. This is not just a job for me, it’s more. I am assisting families, individuals, and communities to understand and seek mental health treatment to continue their individualistic paths,” Cabrera said.
Being a sponsor and participating in the Chicago Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024 is a sign of success and commitment to their community for the Sutton brothers. Cabrera shares their enthusiasm.
“Being a part of this huge parade allows me to be thankful. Thankful for having this amazing job in which I can practice what I love and the ability to help others. I am thankful that mental health is being brought into the light by individuals who are more open to talking about their feelings and emotions. Slowly, this will create a community that unites us all to promote and bring mental health awareness,” Cabrera said.
Since 1934, this parade has been celebrating the city’s diversity and heritage. These brothers grew up in humble beginnings. Determined to rise above their circumstances, they left their hometown to pursue success, driven by resilience and hard work. Now, having achieved their goals, they return home not only as symbols of triumph but also as pillars of support for their community. Through their efforts, Clarence and Corey provide resources, mentorship, and hope to those still facing challenges, embodying the spirit of giving back and transforming the future of the place that shaped them.
Clarence summed up his excitement for the Thanksgiving Day Parade. “Growing up in Chicago and particularly inner-city Chicago, there has always been a sense of pride to be a part of the Thanksgiving parade. This parade is seen nationally, and some may not know it, but also internationally. As kids, we wanted to pay tribute to our community through this parade, and now we have an opportunity to participate with CTSHealth. I’m proud to honor our community through our long love of this parade.
