Let’s Win Pancreatic Cancer Selects TrialX to Launch Its First AI-Powered Global Clinical Trial Finder
Let’s Win Pancreatic Cancer, a go-to resource that guides patients and caregivers with vital information for better outcomes, launches a new global AI-based clinical trial finder - powered by TrialX - that aims to increase accessibility of clinical trial information for patients and families affected by pancreatic cancer.
New York, NY, November 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- TrialX, a leader in building enterprise clinical trial patient recruitment and remote clinical research data collection platforms, announces a strategic partnership with Let’s Win Pancreatic Cancer, a go-to resource that guides patients and caregivers with vital information for better outcomes. The collaboration aims to enhance the availability of clinical trial information for the pancreatic cancer patients and caregivers.
“We are excited to partner with Let’s Win Pancreatic Cancer to make clinical trials more accessible to patients and families,” said Paul Donnelly, Chief Strategy Officer, TrialX. “Clinical trials are a crucial avenue for patients to explore potential new treatments, and we are honored to support Let’s Win in their mission to provide pancreatic cancer patients with easy access to the most up-to-date knowledge about the disease in English and Spanish, including state-of-the-art online clinical trial matching capabilities.” TrialX’s global clinical trial finder was selected to power Let’s Win’s Trial Finder, an essential resource to help pancreatic cancer patients and caregivers easily find clinical trial information.
While clinical trials registries like ClinicalTrials.gov provide information on ongoing or completed clinical trials conducted in the United States and globally, the database can be challenging to search for relevant trials. Additionally, the way trial information is presented may be difficult for many individuals who could benefit from clinical trials as a treatment option to understand. With Let’s Win’s Trial Finder, individuals interested in clinical trial participation can now receive personalized trial results based on their location and health history. Our AI-guided search process, powered by a series of tailored questions, ensures precise matches to enhance trial accessibility and suitability. Moreover, the pancreatic cancer community will have access to bilingual navigators fluent in English and Spanish, offering direct, empathetic support in finding matching clinical trial opportunities.
“Pancreatic cancer patients face an overwhelming number of decisions in their treatment journey. Our mission at Let’s Win is to make sure patients don’t face these decisions alone, and our new Trial Finder is the most advanced resource, based on technology trusted by other large advocacy groups, that can help identify opportunities for cutting-edge treatment,” said Cindy Gavin, CEO and Co-founder of Let’s Win Pancreatic Cancer. “By partnering with TrialX, we’re ensuring that patients have access to the latest clinical trials in a way that’s simple and actionable.”
About TrialX
TrialX is a clinical research and space health informatics company headquartered in New York City. From launching the first clinical trials app on Google Health in 2008, to powering online patient recruitment and research data collection for space missions, TrialX is on a mission to facilitate One Billion Health Research Contributions. TrialX products include an award-winning patient recruitment management platform, a remote research data collection (ePRO/eCOA) platform and an online talk show, all designed to facilitate access and participation in clinical research. TrialX products are used by Top 5 Pharma and other clinical trial sponsors, leading academic medical centers such as the University of Pennsylvania and patient advocacy groups such as The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (MJFF), Sickle Cell Disease Association of America, International Rett Syndrome Foundation, the Reflections initiative, the Alzheimer’s Association and the Global Lyme Alliance. To learn more, visit https://trialx.com/.
About Let's Win Pancreatic Cancer
Let’s Win is a go-to resource that guides patients and caregivers with vital information for better outcomes. Through a dynamic online platform available in English and Spanish, everyone who is diagnosed with pancreatic cancer—or individuals at higher risk—can have easy access to the most up-to-date knowledge about the disease. Let’s Win has become a trusted resource for the pancreatic cancer community, providing a wealth of readily accessible, easily understandable, and medically vetted resources to give pancreatic cancer patients and their caregivers a clear path for action as well as much-needed hope. Let's Win! Pancreatic Cancer is a 501(c)(3) organization and is an affiliate of the Lustgarten Foundation. To learn more, visit https://letswinpc.org.
