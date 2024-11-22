Goatseus Aurelius (GOTA): A Cryptocurrency Born from Resilience, Now Connecting Global Communities

Goatseus Aurelius (GOTA), created by Highland Park-based innovator Rum Burgundy, is rewriting the narrative of cryptocurrency. Developed by a former undocumented immigrant from El Salvador, who was brought to the U.S. as a baby during a civil war, GOTA has grown from $400 to $350K market cap in under a month. Built with no coding experience and a Sociology degree from UCSB, GOTA empowers communities worldwide, from Indonesia to other underserved regions, proving that blockchain is for everyone.