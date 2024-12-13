Augie’s Quest to Cure ALS Completes $5.8 Million Commitment to Fund ALS TDI’s Translational Research Center
Watertown, MA, December 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI) is proud to announce that Augie’s Quest to Cure ALS has fulfilled its $5.8 million commitment, pledged in 2021, to advance ALS research. This transformative funding has directly supported the Augie’s Quest Translational Research Center (AQTRC), a cutting-edge laboratory dedicated to developing treatments for ALS.
Over the past three years, this grant has empowered ALS TDI researchers to achieve significant progress in understanding ALS, advancing drug discovery, and bridging the gap between research and treatment. By studying cells from people with ALS, the team has uncovered key biological processes driving disease onset and progression and identified high-quality drug candidates. These efforts have brought potential therapies closer to clinical application.
“Augie’s Quest to Cure ALS has been a steadfast partner in our mission, and this generous contribution exemplifies their dedication to finding treatments,” said Dr. Fernando Vieira, CEO and CSO of ALS TDI. “Thanks to their support, the Augie’s Quest Translational Research Center continues to lead the charge in bridging scientific discovery and meaningful therapies.”
The AQTRC has advanced innovative approaches to ALS research, including identifying drug targets for ALS like PRMTs, pioneering mRNA technology, and using genome sequencing to evaluate genetic variants which may lead to personalized treatments. Through iPSC models, researchers are conducting high-throughput and high-content drug screening to rapidly test and optimize therapies. Data from ALS TDI’s ARC Study has also been utilized to identify possible blood-based biomarkers, offering new insights into disease progression and treatment effectiveness.
“We are incredibly grateful for the supporters of Augie’s Quest, whose generosity has empowered ALS TDI to lead pioneering research in honor of Augie’s vision,” said Lynne Nieto, Chair of ALS TDI’s Board and leader of Augie’s Quest to Cure ALS. “Together, we are continuing Augie’s legacy and building a future where ALS is no longer a devastating diagnosis.”
The center is named in recognition of Augie Nieto and Augie’s Quest to Cure ALS, an organization founded to support and galvanize ALS research at ALS TDI. Augie Nieto served as ALS TDI’s Chairman from 2007 until his passing in 2023. Augie’s visionary leadership and tireless efforts raised more funds for ALS research than nearly any individual in history, driving many of ALS TDI’s advancements in drug discovery.
ALS TDI extends its heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has contributed to Augie’s Quest to Cure ALS. Your support fuels hope and accelerates progress in the fight against ALS.
For more information about the Augie's Quest Translational Research Center and its groundbreaking work, visit www.als.net/als-research/translational-research/.
About ALS Therapy Development Institute
The ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI) is the world’s most comprehensive drug discovery lab focused solely on ALS. Based in Watertown, MA, ALS TDI works relentlessly to find effective treatments and cures for ALS, partnering with organizations like Augie’s Quest to Cure ALS to accelerate progress. Learn more at www.als.net.
About Augie’s Quest to Cure ALS
Founded by Augie Nieto, Augie’s Quest to Cure ALS drives breakthroughs in ALS research, funding innovative treatments and empowering hope for a future without ALS. Augie’s Quest has been a vital partner of ALS TDI since 2006. Learn more at www.augiesquest.org.
