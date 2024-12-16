Rumble Productions Releases Whistleblowing Documentary Series
Rumble Productions has released a 24-part whistleblower documentary series, titled, “The Crazy Train.” The series follows two Christian parents as they grapple with harassment from multiple sources. The show relies on video and audio recordings, police reports, court documents, and home videos to bring attention to a high level of corruption and misconduct the family works to resolve.
Sacramento, CA, December 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Rumble Productions has officially released a 24-part documentary series, titled, “The Crazy Train,” currently streaming and available for free on YouTube:
“The Crazy Train” is the telling of the bizarre yet true story of the Judd family, focusing primarily on Hannah and Phontaine, over the course of their marriage as they work to raise their 15 children.
Season 1 (episodes 1-8) tells the story of the Judds’ failed business endeavor, their subsequent descent into poverty, and the ensuing chaos that leads to the Judds’ oldest daughter getting sexually harassed, groomed, and ultimately abducted.
Season 2 (episodes 9-16) tells how Phontaine gets arrested for trying to protect his daughter. It contains the ensuing court case and legal battle the Judds undergo to try to clear their names.
Season 3 (episodes 17-24) deals with the aftermath, including the social crisis, and ultimately is the reason behind the creation of the series.
The documentary series has been described as a whistleblowing piece.
“The documentary is more than a story—it’s a call to action,” said a Rumble Productions spokesperson. “Usually, history is told from the perspective of the ‘winners’ (the rich, the powerful, etc.). This documentary series, however, decided to give a voice to the voiceless—to defend those who cannot defend themselves.”
“I just finished the entire documentary yesterday. Binged it in 2 days. My jaw is still on the floor. I’m shocked, I’m angry, I’m sad, I cried through many episodes,” said one viewer in an online comment.
All seasons of “The Crazy Train” documentary series are available for free for immediate streaming on YouTube. The company has also set up a website and a donations page for the Judd family.
For more information, please visit www.stopthecrazytrain.org.
