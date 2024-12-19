Circle’s USDC Grants Program Supports Web3 Enabler in Bringing Programmable Wallets to Salesfoce

Web3 Enabler joins Circle’s USDC Grants Program to develop open-source Programmable Wallets and enhance its Blockchain Payments app. Leveraging Circle’s innovative tools, this collaboration simplifies blockchain adoption for payments and treasury operations, bridging traditional finance with Web3. “The USDC Grant highlights our commitment to making blockchain accessible for businesses,” said CEO Alex Hochberger.