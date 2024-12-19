Circle’s USDC Grants Program Supports Web3 Enabler in Bringing Programmable Wallets to Salesfoce
Web3 Enabler joins Circle’s USDC Grants Program to develop open-source Programmable Wallets and enhance its Blockchain Payments app. Leveraging Circle’s innovative tools, this collaboration simplifies blockchain adoption for payments and treasury operations, bridging traditional finance with Web3. “The USDC Grant highlights our commitment to making blockchain accessible for businesses,” said CEO Alex Hochberger.
Miami, FL, December 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Web3 Enabler proudly announces its participation in the Circle USDC Grants Program, leveraging Circle’s innovative Programmable Wallets API and blockchain technology expertise to deliver impactful solutions for corporate finance. As part of the third cohort of grant recipients, Web3 Enabler is driving the development of open-source Programmable Wallets to advance real-world adoption of USDC in business use cases.
Circle’s Programmable Wallets technology simplifies blockchain integration, enabling developers to create innovative solutions that leverage USDC for treasury operations, payments, and beyond. Web3 Enabler, a Salesforced ISV Partner, is utilizing the grant to build an open-source Programmable Wallet solution, alongside features integrated into its Blockchain Payments app currently live in the Salesforce App Exchange.
The collaboration between Circle and Web3 Enabler underscores the shared vision of empowering businesses with tools that make blockchain adoption seamless. Through the USDC Grants Program, Circle is enabling projects like Web3 Enabler to expand the use of stablecoin technology across industries, further bridging traditional finance and Web3 ecosystems.
“Stablecoin payments are the first real business use case for crypto, and Circle is at the forefront as the leading provider of USD Stablecoins,” said Web3 Enabler CEO Alex Hochberger. “The USDC Grant and this collaboration highlight our shared commitment to delivering solutions that make blockchain practical and accessible for businesses worldwide.”
Jeremy Allaire, Co-founder & CEO of Circle, stated, “I’m more bullish than I have ever been about crypto. I have been building Circle for over 11 years, and at no time have I been more optimistic than right now…”
Web3 Enabler continues to lead the charge in integrating blockchain technology into enterprise systems, ensuring businesses can harness the full potential of crypto payments with minimal disruption to their existing workflows.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Rebeca Kaplan
Marketing and Design
rebeca@web3enabler.com
