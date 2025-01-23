The Irish Store Launches 2025 Men's Aran Sweater Collection – Timeless Style Meets Modern Irish Craftsmanship

The Irish Store has launched its 2025 Men's Aran Sweater Collection, blending traditional Irish craftsmanship with modern style. Made from 100% pure wool, the collection features intricate cable and diamond stitching, offering warmth, durability, and heritage-inspired designs. Highlights include crew necks, half-zips, and cardigans in earthy tones.