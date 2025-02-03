Solution Group Partners with 424 Capital to Accelerate Growth and Expand Service Offering
Solution Group, a leading provider of water and wastewater services, consulting, and technology announced today that it has secured a strategic investment from 424 Capital to accelerate growth and expand its service offering. This partnership marks a significant milestone in Solution Group’s history, allowing the Company to continue its recent growth and provide additional value to clients.
Indianapolis, IN, February 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- With 424 Capital’s support, Solution Group will continue to grow its nationwide client base that includes some of the most well-known brands in the United States. Today, Solution Group services technically complex wastewater facilities and solves problems to reduce facility risks. The Company’s industry expertise and use of the proprietary OptiClear software provides safe, compliant and cost-effective operations of client assets.
In addition to enhancing and adding scale to its current service offerings, Solution Group aims to expand its market presence through strategic acquisitions and partnerships. The company plans to target growth in technology, municipal clients, smart water management, remote monitoring, and control systems.
“The opportunity to partner with 424 Capital will perpetuate and enhance the strong momentum that Solution Group is already experiencing given our unique approach in the market,” said John Brenan, President and Co-Founder of Solution Group. “This strategic investment allows us to add more resources to the Company enhancing client risk management and giving us more bandwidth to help our clients solve the litany of water-related issues that they encounter.” Executive Vice President and Co-Founder Chris Pierce added, “Customer commitment is what sets true leaders apart, and Solution Group exemplifies this standard in the water and wastewater industry. Our partnership with 424 Capital will enable us to scale our best-in-class services and expand into broader markets, allowing even more clients to benefit from our expertise in the water and wastewater sector."
“424 Capital invests in high-quality businesses that are making a positive impact, and Solution Group’s ability to protect water resources across the country is vital for public well-being,” said Kyle Stanbro, a Partner at 424 Capital who led the investment in Solution Group. “Heightened awareness of the health impacts of water contamination and increased regulation represent a significant challenge for industrial clients and municipalities across the United States and internationally. Solution Group is well-placed to be an industry leader that solves these problems for clients”
About Solution Group:
Solution Group offers turnkey solutions to water and wastewater management and renewable energy operations. On-site staff manage client facilities with the benefit of technical experience and the OptiClear technology that Solution Group provides. Additional services include compliance, EH&S consulting, and cost containment. The Company has a nationwide client and employee base. Solution Group has routinely generated seven-figure savings for clients along with delivering safe and compliant wastewater operations and solutions.
Learn more at https://solutionmgt.com.
About 424 Capital:
424 Capital is a capital partner that invests in lower middle market companies in tech enabled services. 424 Capital works in partnership with founders and management teams to accelerate and scale for long-term growth. 424 invests in, empowers, and enables companies to step up, stand out, and make a difference in the world.
For more information about 424 Capital, please visit 424capital.com.
Chris Pierce
317-430-2566
solutionmgt.com
