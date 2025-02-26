Front Runners Atlanta Announces 35th Annual Pride Run ATL
Front Runners Atlanta (FRATL) today announced the official schedule and event details for the 2025 Pride Run ATL race. Recognized as the first LGBTQIA+ run in Atlanta history, this yearly event celebrates people and organizations making a difference in the community while raising funds for non-profit programs that provide HIV prevention and care services. The 2025 race will be held on Sunday, June 1 at 8:00 AM in Piedmont Park.
Atlanta, GA, February 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Sets new goal of 5,000 participants, following last year’s record 3,000+ person participation.
Front Runners Atlanta (FRATL) today announced the official schedule and event details for the 2025 Pride Run ATL race. Recognized as the first LGBTQIA+ run in Atlanta history, this yearly event celebrates people and organizations making a difference in the community while raising funds for non-profit programs that provide HIV prevention and care services. The 2025 race will be held on Sunday, June 1 at 8:00 AM in Piedmont Park.
“I couldn’t be more excited to welcome back the Pride Run to Atlanta in 2025,” said Julia Stewart, Interim President of Front Runners Atlanta. “This event is more than just a race – it’s a powerful celebration of inclusivity, resilience, and unity. With this year’s slogan, ‘We Move Atlanta,’ we honor the strength of our community and the progress we continue to make together.”
A Peachtree Qualifier race, the Pride Run ATL charity 5K walk and run is open to any and all individuals who would like to participate, including athletes with disabilities. The FRATL executive committee chose this year’s theme inspired by the idea that together, the LGBTQIA+ community can overcome any challenge and will persevere. Together, we achieve our goals as individuals and as a broader community, whether in fitness or other efforts. FRATL also offers a virtual option for participants unable to make it in person. Last year, the event reached a new record of over 3,000 participants, following two back-to-back years of 1,000+ growth in registration.
Local non-profit organizations receive funding and increased awareness from FRATL’s programming. All proceeds from the Pride Run ATL race go directly to local non-profits that provide care, treatment and prevention services to those living with or at risk of contracting HIV/AIDS. Beneficiaries also include organizations that provide services to the unhoused, those wrestling with addiction, and other programs that improve physical and mental well-being.
This year’s local nonprofit race beneficiaries include:
• Lost N Found Youth - Mission: To end homelessness for all LGBTQ+ youth by
providing them with the skills and support needed to live independently.
• Aid Atlanta - Mission: To reduce new HIV infections and improve the quality of
life of its members and the community by breaking barriers and building
community.
• Bridge of Light - Mission: To restore dignity and hope to people experiencing,
transitioning from, or at risk of houselessness.
• Inclusive Recovery - Mission: To create inclusive recovery spaces for LGBTQ+
and other marginalized communities through peer support, linkage to gender-affirming care, education, technical assistance, and program development that
fosters healing and growth.
FRATL will announce this year’s title sponsor whose support will power this year’s race and be featured on all major race items at a later date. Current Rainbow level sponsors include:
• Atlanta News First
• Industrious
• Avita
• Urban Body Fitness
• Carver Creative
• sweetgreen
• Panasonic
Supporters can make a tax-deductible donation to help members of the community in need through the following link.
About Front Runners Atlanta
Front Runners Atlanta (FRATL) is a running, walking, and social club for the LGBTQIA+ community and its allies. Membership is open to all people regardless of race, pace, age, gender identity, sexual orientation, and athletic ability or disability. FRATL social events and weekly runs offer great opportunities for fun, fitness, and socializing. With no minimum requirements, members can choose their own level of involvement.
For more information on FRATL and the 2025 Pride Run ATL, visit the official website.
PR & Media Contact
Andrew Isenhour
andrew.isenhour@priderunatl.org
Digital collateral for media use: https://drive.google.com/drive/u/1/folders/1D7CfJJeX8tP59Z8nayEmsQDTAJPw7Xbf
