Front Runners Atlanta Announces 35th Annual Pride Run ATL

Front Runners Atlanta (FRATL) today announced the official schedule and event details for the 2025 Pride Run ATL race. Recognized as the first LGBTQIA+ run in Atlanta history, this yearly event celebrates people and organizations making a difference in the community while raising funds for non-profit programs that provide HIV prevention and care services. The 2025 race will be held on Sunday, June 1 at 8:00 AM in Piedmont Park.