I Will Survive, Inc. Presents the 2025 Art Jazz Gala: A Night of Music, Art & Philanthropy to Support Breast Cancer Warriors

What: Art Jazz Gala – A fundraising event featuring live jazz, an art showcase, and community recognition. When: Saturday, April 26, 2025, at 6:00 PM Where: South Fulton, GA. Why: To raise funds for I Will Survive, Inc.’s programs supporting breast cancer warriors and their families. Honorees: Senior Pastor Jamal Bryant (New Birth Missionary Baptist Church), Dr. Anita Johnson (City of Hope). How to Attend: Purchase tickets or become a sponsor on their website.