I Will Survive, Inc. Presents the 2025 Art Jazz Gala: A Night of Music, Art & Philanthropy to Support Breast Cancer Warriors
What: Art Jazz Gala – A fundraising event featuring live jazz, an art showcase, and community recognition. When: Saturday, April 26, 2025, at 6:00 PM Where: South Fulton, GA. Why: To raise funds for I Will Survive, Inc.’s programs supporting breast cancer warriors and their families. Honorees: Senior Pastor Jamal Bryant (New Birth Missionary Baptist Church), Dr. Anita Johnson (City of Hope). How to Attend: Purchase tickets or become a sponsor on their website.
Atlanta, GA, March 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- I Will Survive, Inc., a leading nonprofit dedicated to supporting breast cancer warriors and their families, is proud to announce the 12th Annual Art Jazz Gala, an exclusive evening of elegance, live jazz, and artistic expression — all for a powerful cause.
This signature event will take place on Saturday, April 26, 2025, at 6:00 PM in Atlanta, GA, bringing together Atlanta’s top professionals, philanthropists, and change makers for an inspiring night of culture and impact.
Honoring Exceptional Leaders:
I Will Survive, Inc. will recognize two outstanding individuals for their unwavering commitment to community empowerment and health advocacy:
Senior Pastor Jamal Bryant (New Birth Missionary Baptist Church) – Celebrated for his leadership and impactful community housing initiatives.
Dr. Anita Johnson (City of Hope) – Recognized for her dedication to advancing breast cancer awareness and treatment.
An Evening to Remember:
Live Jazz Performances – Experience the soulful sounds of live jazz, setting the stage for an unforgettable night.
Artistic Showcase – Immerse yourself in a curated art exhibition featuring works from talented artists.
Exquisite Dining & Networking – Connect with Atlanta’s most influential leaders and advocates in an upscale setting.
Showcasing Tamara Gammon – World-Renowned Artist & Designer
The Art Jazz Gala will feature an exclusive showcase of artwork by Tamara Gammon, an internationally recognized artist known for her Caribbean and African-inspired masterpieces.
Tamara Gammon made her mark with a premier solo exhibition in New York’s Times Square, where she debuted her Pandora Series of paintings and charms. Her work has been embraced by well-respected figures, including Tabitha Brown, and her designs have been featured in David’s Bridal and Men’s Warehouse through her resort-wear collection in 2021. Gammon’s artistic expression embodies a fusion of cultural storytelling, vibrant colors, and deep emotional narratives, making her a perfect highlight for this special evening.
Exclusive Wine Tasting Experience
The evening will also feature a curated wine tasting experience led by Dr. Darlene Williams-Roberts, Founder and Owner of Roberts Vineyard — the only Black woman-owned USDA GAP-certified vineyard in Georgia.
Dr. Williams-Roberts’ vineyard is celebrated for producing high-quality, locally grown wines while breaking barriers in the agricultural and wine industries. Guests will have the opportunity to sample a selection of her finest wines, enhancing the sophistication and sensory delight of the evening.
Showcasing the Art and Entertainment Experience with Raquel Hill
The Art Jazz Gala will feature an immersive Art and Entertainment Experience, led by Raquel Hill, a breast cancer warrior, storyteller, and Chair of the Arts and Entertainment Committee at the National Award-Winning Atlanta Black Chambers.
Raquel Hill is known for her transformative storytelling and dedication to amplifying Black creatives in the arts and entertainment industry. As a breast cancer survivor, she brings a powerful narrative of resilience, artistry, and inspiration to the gala, ensuring that guests leave not only entertained but deeply moved. Her work with the Atlanta Black Chambers has elevated countless artists and provided a platform for impactful storytelling, making her an essential part of this year’s Art Jazz Gala.
Supporting a Meaningful Mission:
All proceeds from the Art Jazz Gala will directly support I Will Survive, Inc.’s life-changing programs, including financial assistance, health & wellness initiatives, and educational resources for those affected by breast cancer.
“The Art Jazz Gala is more than just an event — it’s a celebration of resilience, creativity, and community,” said Anisa Palmer, CEO of I Will Survive, Inc. “Every ticket purchased, every sponsorship pledged, and every donation made helps us continue our vital work in supporting breast cancer warriors and their families.”
Get Involved:
Tickets & Sponsorships Available Now. Secure your spot and learn more about sponsorship opportunities by visiting: www.ArtJazzGala.com
Follow Us & Stay Connected:
Website: www.IWillSurviveInc.org
Instagram: @IWillsurviveInc12
Facebook: @IWillSurviveIncPage
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/i-will-survive-inc-
Host Committee: Dr. Rashad Richey, Engrid Smith, Nicole Wright, Felicia Kenan, Dr. Toya Spencer-Philmore, Judge Cassandra Kirk, Semaj Johnson Esq., Mayor Beverly Burks, and more.
Media Sponsors: Rolling Out, SoFu Lifestyle Magazine
Join us for an evening of art, jazz, and purpose — because together, we can make a difference, one note, one brushstroke, and one life at a time.
This signature event will take place on Saturday, April 26, 2025, at 6:00 PM in Atlanta, GA, bringing together Atlanta’s top professionals, philanthropists, and change makers for an inspiring night of culture and impact.
Honoring Exceptional Leaders:
I Will Survive, Inc. will recognize two outstanding individuals for their unwavering commitment to community empowerment and health advocacy:
Senior Pastor Jamal Bryant (New Birth Missionary Baptist Church) – Celebrated for his leadership and impactful community housing initiatives.
Dr. Anita Johnson (City of Hope) – Recognized for her dedication to advancing breast cancer awareness and treatment.
An Evening to Remember:
Live Jazz Performances – Experience the soulful sounds of live jazz, setting the stage for an unforgettable night.
Artistic Showcase – Immerse yourself in a curated art exhibition featuring works from talented artists.
Exquisite Dining & Networking – Connect with Atlanta’s most influential leaders and advocates in an upscale setting.
Showcasing Tamara Gammon – World-Renowned Artist & Designer
The Art Jazz Gala will feature an exclusive showcase of artwork by Tamara Gammon, an internationally recognized artist known for her Caribbean and African-inspired masterpieces.
Tamara Gammon made her mark with a premier solo exhibition in New York’s Times Square, where she debuted her Pandora Series of paintings and charms. Her work has been embraced by well-respected figures, including Tabitha Brown, and her designs have been featured in David’s Bridal and Men’s Warehouse through her resort-wear collection in 2021. Gammon’s artistic expression embodies a fusion of cultural storytelling, vibrant colors, and deep emotional narratives, making her a perfect highlight for this special evening.
Exclusive Wine Tasting Experience
The evening will also feature a curated wine tasting experience led by Dr. Darlene Williams-Roberts, Founder and Owner of Roberts Vineyard — the only Black woman-owned USDA GAP-certified vineyard in Georgia.
Dr. Williams-Roberts’ vineyard is celebrated for producing high-quality, locally grown wines while breaking barriers in the agricultural and wine industries. Guests will have the opportunity to sample a selection of her finest wines, enhancing the sophistication and sensory delight of the evening.
Showcasing the Art and Entertainment Experience with Raquel Hill
The Art Jazz Gala will feature an immersive Art and Entertainment Experience, led by Raquel Hill, a breast cancer warrior, storyteller, and Chair of the Arts and Entertainment Committee at the National Award-Winning Atlanta Black Chambers.
Raquel Hill is known for her transformative storytelling and dedication to amplifying Black creatives in the arts and entertainment industry. As a breast cancer survivor, she brings a powerful narrative of resilience, artistry, and inspiration to the gala, ensuring that guests leave not only entertained but deeply moved. Her work with the Atlanta Black Chambers has elevated countless artists and provided a platform for impactful storytelling, making her an essential part of this year’s Art Jazz Gala.
Supporting a Meaningful Mission:
All proceeds from the Art Jazz Gala will directly support I Will Survive, Inc.’s life-changing programs, including financial assistance, health & wellness initiatives, and educational resources for those affected by breast cancer.
“The Art Jazz Gala is more than just an event — it’s a celebration of resilience, creativity, and community,” said Anisa Palmer, CEO of I Will Survive, Inc. “Every ticket purchased, every sponsorship pledged, and every donation made helps us continue our vital work in supporting breast cancer warriors and their families.”
Get Involved:
Tickets & Sponsorships Available Now. Secure your spot and learn more about sponsorship opportunities by visiting: www.ArtJazzGala.com
Follow Us & Stay Connected:
Website: www.IWillSurviveInc.org
Instagram: @IWillsurviveInc12
Facebook: @IWillSurviveIncPage
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/i-will-survive-inc-
Host Committee: Dr. Rashad Richey, Engrid Smith, Nicole Wright, Felicia Kenan, Dr. Toya Spencer-Philmore, Judge Cassandra Kirk, Semaj Johnson Esq., Mayor Beverly Burks, and more.
Media Sponsors: Rolling Out, SoFu Lifestyle Magazine
Join us for an evening of art, jazz, and purpose — because together, we can make a difference, one note, one brushstroke, and one life at a time.
Contact
I Will Survive, Inc.Contact
Andrea Clement
404-483-8503
www.IWillSurviveInc.org
Andrea Clement
404-483-8503
www.IWillSurviveInc.org
Categories