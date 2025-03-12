Best Medical Website to be Named by Web Marketing Association in 29th Annual WebAward Competition
The Web Marketing Association is now accepting entries for the 29th annual WebAward Competition, recognizing the best websites of 2025 across 86 industries, including many medical related industries. Judged by industry experts, winners gain valuable feedback, SEO benefits, and global recognition. The entry deadline is May 30, 2025. Don’t miss your chance to showcase your digital excellence—enter today at www.webaward.org.
Boston, MA, March 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Web Marketing Association is looking for the best medical websites in the world as part of their 29th annual international WebAward Competition for Website development at www.webaward.org. The WebAwards is the standards-defining competition that sets benchmarks for 86 industries, including healthcare, healthcare provider, medical, medical equipment, biotechnology and pharmaceutical websites, based on the seven criteria of a successful website. The deadline for medical-related websites to enter to be judged is May 30, 2025.
"Recognition is a cornerstone of excellence, especially within the competitive landscape of medical web development," remarked William Rice, President of the Web Marketing Association. "Medical websites serve as crucial conduits for patient-doctor connections, health education, and service promotion, meriting acknowledgment for their impactful online contributions. Characteristically rich in content and adept in copywriting, these platforms stand as beacons of trust and information in the medical community. While historically praised for their ease of use and design, there's a call for greater innovation and technological integration. The WebAward Competition offers a distinguished stage for medical websites to highlight their ingenuity, effectiveness in communication, and commitment to enhancing patient care and health outcomes."
Websites are judged on seven criteria including design, innovation, content, technology, interactivity, copy writing and ease of use. Each WebAward entry in the Health Care category is judged against other healthcare sites and then against an overall standard of excellence.
All medical-related entrants benefit from receiving valuable feedback in terms of their specific criteria scores compared against the average scores for their industry. They also may receive specific comments from the WebAward’s professional judging panel on their Website development efforts.
Winners of a WebAward in the health care category will also receive:
· Increased visibility for their company
· Marketing opportunity to promote the company website to the media
· Links to your site from the highly ranked WebAward site to help SEO
· Social media posts for your company and personal feeds
· A highlight for your resume
· Admiration of peers, friends and co-workers
· Unlimited bragging rights
Each year, the Web Marketing Association names the Best of Industry for the various medical categories based on the score they receive from the WebAward judges.
Winners of the Best Medical Website include:
2024 – Vye for Cuyuna Regional Medical Center
2022 - Overdrive Interactive for EMBR LABS Website
2021 – WSI for DR ALI MODARRESSI
2020 – LivaNova for LivaNova Website
2019 – Global Digital Marketing for HeartLogic Heart Failure Diagnostic Physician Site
2018 - Small Army for Boston Medical Center: Pediatric Field Guide Campaign
2017 – Scorpion for Ashley County Medical Center
2015 – Morrison for QSpex Technologies Website
2014 – CommonPlaces, Inc. for Capsule Tech
2013 – Bold Array for Summit Imaging Website
2012 - Overdrive Interactive for Cold-EEZE Website
2011 – Nobel Biocare for Nobel Biocare Dental Professional Website
2010 - St. Jude Children's Research Hospital for Cure4Kids
2009 – Fullhouse for GE’s Healthcare’s RSNA 2008 Microsite
2008 - Digitas Health for MerckMedicus
2007 – Centers for Disease Control an for CDC.gov
2006 - WebMD Health for WebMD
2005 – Mojo Interactive for LocateADoc.com
2004 – Roche Diagnostics for ACCU-CHEK Website
2003 – ASCO for ASCO.org
2002 – MayoClinic.com for mayoclinic.com
Winners of the Best Medial Equipment Website include:
2024 – NasaClip for Nasaclip Patient Website
2022 - Overdrive Interactive for EMBR LABS WEBSITE
2021 – Vital for WAVEFORM
2020 – Vital for AgaMatrix
2020 - Restorative Therapies, Inc. for Restorative Therapies Website Redesign
2019 – Global Digital Marketing for HeartLogic Heart Failure Diagnostic Physician Site
2018 – Nebo for Contec Clean
2017 - FreshForm and Dexcom for Dexcom Healthcare Professional Website
2016 - CommonPlaces for BK Ultrasound 2015 – Morrison for QSpex Technologies Website
2014 – CommonPlaces, Inc. for Capsule Tech
2013 – Bold Array for Summit Imaging Website
2012 – pilot for ottobock. Living with Michelangelo.
2011 – Pixel Light Digital Media, Inc. for Empi Active product website
2010 - Boston Interactive - Palomar Medical Technologies
2009 - Extractable for Thermage Doctors
2008 – Great Than One for Guardian REAL – Time Glucose Monitor Tutorial
2007 – Cynosure and Small Army for Cynosure Corporate Website
2006 – Guidant.com for Guidant.com
2005 – Roche Diagnostics for MyLabOnline
Winners of the Best Pharmaceutical Website include:
2024 – FINE for Mercalis
2023 – Novocure & Patients & Purpose for Optune,com
2022 - Patients & Purpose for WEDOVACCINES – NOVAVAX
2021 – AstraZeneca | Patients & Purpose for SURVIVORS HAVE HEART
2020 – Eisai Inc. for Ella the Jellyfish
2019 – Saltwater Collective for Parexel.com
2018 – Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Pty Limited, Bastion Graphics for Aspen Group Website
2017 – JUICE Pharma Worldwide, in partnership with Neurocrine Biosciences for Precisely Focused on Tardive Dyskinesia
2016 – BioMarin for BioMarin Careers
2015 – Lyons Consulting Group for Gene.com
2014 – Given Imaging and Intouch Solutions for PillCamCrohns.com (Best of Show)
2013 – BGT Partners for Quintiles Website Redesign
2012 - Intouch Solutions for iBGStar Blood Glucose Monitoring System
2011 – Campbell-Ewald for McKesson BOP
2010 – Heartbeat Ideas and sanofi-aventis U.S. LLC. for Xyzal Website
2009 – Digitas Health for PulmicortRespules.com
2008 - Publicis Modem for RA Advisor Program
2007 – Biggs|Gilmore for Perrigo
2006 – Studiocom for CVS Medicare Expert
2005 – SimStar for BotoxCosmetic.com
2004 – Abdi Ibrahim Pharma – MagiClick Digital Solutions for Healthcare Portal – Morning After Pill
2003 – Insight Interactive Group for CrohnsResource.com Website
2002 – ivpcare, inc for ivpcare, inc website
Medial Websites can be entered into consideration for the 2025 Best Medial Website and other medical-related WebAwards at the WebAward Website.
The 2025 WebAwards are sponsored by the following leading organizations: PR.com, iContact, and eTailConferences. The Web Marketing Association thanks these companies for their commitment to the entire online marketing community.
Please Join the Web Marketing Association on Social Media: LinkedIn Page, LinkedIn Group & Twitter Like and follow for news and award updates.
About the WebAwards
The Web Marketing Association was founded in 1997 to help define the standard of excellence for online marketing. Our internationally known award programs, such as WebAward Competition for Website Development, Internet Advertising Competition and the MobileWebAwards, recognize the people and organizations responsible for developing the most effective online marketing programs on the Internet today. Entrants benefit from assessment of their marketing efforts by a professional judging panel and the marketing opportunities presented by being recognized as an award-winning web developer.
