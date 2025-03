Southern Pleasure Adult Retail & Content Creators Expo Returns Bigger and Bolder in 2025

Dallas, TX, March 11, 2025 --( PR.com )-- Following the success of the 2024 Southern Pleasure Expo, which featured 50 content creators, 23 exhibitors, and major headliners such as Misty Stone, Jesse Pony, King Norie, Sir Leezus, and Burlesque performer Sugar Brown, organizers expect an even greater turnout in 2025. More participants, exhibitors, and a broader lineup of industry figures are anticipated. The 2024 event saw over 515 attendees, and organizers predict attendance will double at the upcoming expo."No other expo of this scale in the adult retail space has taken place in the Dallas area since 2015," said Freddy Turner, Director of Marketing for the Southern Pleasure Expo. "We are bringing back a large-scale experience that connects industry leaders, brands, and creators in a professional and engaging environment."Event HighlightsThe 2025 expo will feature a range of activities, including:Industry Welcome Party (Friday) – A networking event for exhibitors, creators, and industry professionals.Ladies’ Night (Friday) – An opportunity for attendees to engage with featured creators and brands.Panel Discussions – Industry professionals will lead discussions on topics such as content creation, branding, monetization, and the future of adult entertainment.Exhibitor Business Brunch (Saturday) – A networking session designed to foster partnerships between content creators and brands.Educational Sessions – Workshops covering business growth, branding strategies, and wellness in the industry.Health & Wellness Day (Sunday) – A focus on mental health, self-care, and longevity in the industry.Themed After-Parties (Friday & Saturday Nights) – Evening social events for attendees and industry professionals.The Southern Pleasure Expo continues to grow as a platform for networking, business opportunities, and professional development within the adult retail and content creation industries.For media inquiries, sponsorship opportunities, or exhibitor information, please contact:Freddy TurnerDirector of MarketingOffice: 214-830-0319