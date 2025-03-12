Urite Brings Records is Calling on Music Creators Around the World to Consider Anthony B Hiplove Holiday Song in Their Collaboration Projects
International Act Anthony Baidoo also known as Anthony B or Anthony B Hiplove is an Afrobeats musical artist.
Accra, Ghana, March 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Today Be Holiday, as he titled his trending holiday party song has now gone viral on other media platforms.
Anthony Baidoo also known as Anthony B or Anthony B Hiplove in the music industry said he is willing to thrill his fans with the holiday party song at any event when he is called to perform.
The Afrobeats song which has its lyrics in English and the french language was distributed by Africori limited on all Apple music platforms with his Urite Brings Records label.
He recently announced his plans of touring with his contents works around the world on his social media pages.
The Afrobeats musical artist from Ghana West Africa also does world music and Pop songs as his genre of music.
He said, he is calling on all creators in the music industry to assist him with collaboration works.
Anthony Baidoo also known as Anthony B or Anthony B Hiplove in the music industry said he is willing to thrill his fans with the holiday party song at any event when he is called to perform.
The Afrobeats song which has its lyrics in English and the french language was distributed by Africori limited on all Apple music platforms with his Urite Brings Records label.
He recently announced his plans of touring with his contents works around the world on his social media pages.
The Afrobeats musical artist from Ghana West Africa also does world music and Pop songs as his genre of music.
He said, he is calling on all creators in the music industry to assist him with collaboration works.
Contact
Urite Brings RecordsContact
Anthony Baidoo
+233570193641
https://anthonybhiplife.wixsite.com/anthonybhiplove-1
+233578014004
Anthony Baidoo
+233570193641
https://anthonybhiplife.wixsite.com/anthonybhiplove-1
+233578014004
Multimedia
Categories