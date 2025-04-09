VirtuAlarm Announces Introduction of Its Dual-Tech Lte Transmitter
Virtualarm announces the deployment of its new Flagship low cost Ip Dual Tech transmitter with lease and purchase options.
Kirkland, WA, April 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- www.VirtuAlarm.com
Kirkland, WA, at its recent dealer meeting, VirtuAlarm announced to partners and customers its launch of the new Flagship low cost Ip Dual Tech transmitter.
The new product, named Ip-Lte, utilizes the Internet through the customer’s router as its primary transmission path with immediate fallback to cellular Lte in the event of an Internet failure.
The Ip-Lte transmitter can be leased or purchased by dealers at low monthly service costs.
According to Ben Price, VP operations, the new product with its low pricing and ease of installation is expected to have a disruptive effect on the market.
The purchase price of $49.99 with a monthly service fee of $2.50 is considerably lower than competitive products.
A lease option will also be available at a cost of $29.99 with a monthly service fee of $4.50
Dealer free sample program
Dealers can receive one Ip-Lte Dual Tech alarm transmitter, at no cost, when visiting the VirtuAlarm online product catalogue at www.VirtuAlarm.com
IP-Lte Dual Tech transmitter is a perfect complement to VirtuAlarm’s signal delivery service and False Alarm Reduction Platform.
The signal delivery service allows traditional, professionally installed alarm systems and the new class of Do-It-Yourself alarm and camera systems to send signals to the platform via multiple methods including phone line, cellular, IP, API, SMS and email. Upon receipt, the VirtuAlarm platform converts the signal to a standard alarm industry format. After conversion, the signal can be routed to any professional alarm monitoring center, globally, using IP or phone lines.
The False Alarm Reduction Platform uses multiple communication methods to allow end users to confirm or cancel the alarm event prior to dispatching authorities. When an alarm event is received by the platform, push notifications are sent to the end user's APP and to as many friends, family members, or employees as needed. The push notification is followed by automated interactive phone calls. At each step, any user receiving the notification has the ability to either cancel the alarm prior to authority dispatch or confirm the alarm for immediate upgraded authority dispatch. This entire process takes less than 30 seconds, based on the variable settings available and does not impact the dispatch time.
About VirtuAlarm
VirtuAlarm was established in 2017 by a team of alarm industry experts with more than 100 years of collective experience. The company provides services and products to integrate alarm systems, alarm monitoring, and security cameras with cutting-edge technology. VirtuAlarm operates globally. For more information about VirtuAlarm, visit www.VirtuAlarm.com
Kirkland, WA, at its recent dealer meeting, VirtuAlarm announced to partners and customers its launch of the new Flagship low cost Ip Dual Tech transmitter.
The new product, named Ip-Lte, utilizes the Internet through the customer’s router as its primary transmission path with immediate fallback to cellular Lte in the event of an Internet failure.
The Ip-Lte transmitter can be leased or purchased by dealers at low monthly service costs.
According to Ben Price, VP operations, the new product with its low pricing and ease of installation is expected to have a disruptive effect on the market.
The purchase price of $49.99 with a monthly service fee of $2.50 is considerably lower than competitive products.
A lease option will also be available at a cost of $29.99 with a monthly service fee of $4.50
Dealer free sample program
Dealers can receive one Ip-Lte Dual Tech alarm transmitter, at no cost, when visiting the VirtuAlarm online product catalogue at www.VirtuAlarm.com
IP-Lte Dual Tech transmitter is a perfect complement to VirtuAlarm’s signal delivery service and False Alarm Reduction Platform.
The signal delivery service allows traditional, professionally installed alarm systems and the new class of Do-It-Yourself alarm and camera systems to send signals to the platform via multiple methods including phone line, cellular, IP, API, SMS and email. Upon receipt, the VirtuAlarm platform converts the signal to a standard alarm industry format. After conversion, the signal can be routed to any professional alarm monitoring center, globally, using IP or phone lines.
The False Alarm Reduction Platform uses multiple communication methods to allow end users to confirm or cancel the alarm event prior to dispatching authorities. When an alarm event is received by the platform, push notifications are sent to the end user's APP and to as many friends, family members, or employees as needed. The push notification is followed by automated interactive phone calls. At each step, any user receiving the notification has the ability to either cancel the alarm prior to authority dispatch or confirm the alarm for immediate upgraded authority dispatch. This entire process takes less than 30 seconds, based on the variable settings available and does not impact the dispatch time.
About VirtuAlarm
VirtuAlarm was established in 2017 by a team of alarm industry experts with more than 100 years of collective experience. The company provides services and products to integrate alarm systems, alarm monitoring, and security cameras with cutting-edge technology. VirtuAlarm operates globally. For more information about VirtuAlarm, visit www.VirtuAlarm.com
Contact
VirtualarmContact
Alain Jeffries
805-220-3245
www.virtualarm.com
Alain Jeffries
805-220-3245
www.virtualarm.com
Categories