Childress Ink Welcomes Award-Winning Author Eddie Jones: The Pirate Preacher Sets Sail with The Pirate Gospel Storybook Devotional
Childress Ink is honored to announce the addition of award-winning author, speaker, and 40-year publishing veteran Eddie Jones to its growing roster of Christian creatives.
Durham, NC, April 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “We are thrilled to welcome Eddie Jones to the Childress Ink family,” says Kim Childress, literary agent and longtime collaborator. “I’ve had the privilege of working with Eddie since 2011. He’s not only a highly prolific writer, but I truly learn something new every time we talk. His passion for storytelling, faith, and ministry is both inspiring and contagious. It’s an honor to support his Kingdom-focused writing goals.”
His latest project, The Pirate Gospel Storybook Devotional: 40 Bible Tales of Jesus Taming the Water and Other High Seas Adventures (working title), a spirited and imaginative devotional for children ages 4–7.
Told through the whimsical and wise voice of The Pirate Preacher, this playful yet theologically rich devotional shares 40 Bible-based stories centered on water, the sea, and Jesus calling us to walk with Him — on water, land, and into eternal truth. Each tale includes a devotional reflection, pirate fact, Bible joke, and prayer, creating a unique blend of faith, fun, and high-seas adventure.
“Eddie is a revolutionary mind in the Christian space with an Avant garde spirit and energy that is necessary in this day and age,” says executive product developer and literary agent Diana Vilič, whose mission is to champion faith-forward voices in publishing. Eddie’s latest work builds on a long and successful career that includes multiple award-winning series such as The Caribbean Chronicles and The Caden Chronicles. Jones is also a co-founder of Christian Devotions Ministries and the affiliated Christ’s Church at Moore Square, which serves Raleigh’s homeless and underserved.
Robert Carter, executive producer at Childress Ink, adds: “Working with Eddie on multiple titles has been an enlightening experience. He’s a great writer with a great sense of humor and a big heart. He writes the kind of faith-filled content our world needs right now.”
The devotional is supported by a robust marketing and outreach strategy, including tie-ins with homeschool communities, Christian bookstores, influencer campaigns, and Sunday school programs. A portion of proceeds will support Christ’s Church at Moore Square in downtown Raleigh.
For media inquiries or interviews, contact:
Kim Childress – Kim@ChildressInk.com
About Childress Ink
Childress Ink is a literary development and publishing services company dedicated to curating quality, values-driven content for children, families, and educators. Learn more at ChildressInk.com.
About Eddie Jones
Eddie Jones is an award-winning author of more than twenty books for kids and teens, founder of Christian Devotions Ministries, and co-pastor of Christ’s Church at Moore Square. He lives in North Carolina with his wife and continues to surf, sail, and serve wherever God calls him. Learn more at EddieJones.org.
