UR2.Global Arts Project Celebrates Its 10th Anniversary Naming Juilliard Classically Trained Singer-Songwriter & Composer Kristin Hoffmann as the 2025 Honorary Artist
St. Petersburg, FL, April 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- UR2.Global – A Psycho-Spiritual Not-for-Profit Arts Project created to unify mankind and uplift the self-esteem of humanity names New York-based classically trained singer-songwriter, composer, multi-instrumentalist, and producer - Kristin Hoffmann as the 2025 Honorary Artist-in-Residence for its 10th Anniversary. Hoffmann received the honorary distinction for her socially conscious artistic work that aligns with the organization’s mission to help cultivate world peace and healing, as well as for her work to help preserve the earth as a vocalist for the internationally acclaimed show, BELLA GAIA.
As an esteemed artist, Kristin’s classical musical training began early with the Juilliard Pre-College and took off from there. Performing throughout the world for peace symposiums and environmental concerts including; TEDx San Francisco, The Emoto Peace Project concert in Tokyo, the signing of The Fuji Declaration at Mt. Fuji, and with The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in London. Her Song for the Ocean was performed at Sydney Opera House by a choir of 800 Australian children. She is currently on the board of F.I.O.N.S. (Friends of Institute of Noetic Sciences), an active member of The Evolutionary Leaders, and a musical ambassador for the organization UNITY EARTH. Kristin was the recipient of the UNITY EARTH CHAMPION Keeper of the Flame Award in September, 2023. Kristin composed and produced the new anthem for The Holomovement, supporting radical collaboration in action, and recently welcomed a new album into the world entitled, RainShine - Sonic Alchemy for Soul Awakening.
The UR2.Global Psycho-Spiritual Arts Project President – Amelia Kemp, M.S., Ph.D., LMHC, is a fellow-singer-songwriter, licensed psychotherapist, non-secular ordained doctor of metaphysical theology, and author that created the arts project to blend her musical talents with the healing arts to uplift the self-esteem of humanity and unify mankind. Dr. Kemp states that “Kristin Hoffmann’s life-work resonates beautifully with our theme where the acronym “UR2” means that “you are too” an equal, important, and worthy soul, and do not have to be rich or famous to bring added light and love to our world society.” Kemp adds, “self-esteem matters because it determines how one feels about themselves at their core, their value, self-worth, and self-acceptance. When one is at peace within, they can honor others, and then once inner-peace is accomplished world peace can be achieved.”
Having reached its 10th Anniversary milestone this year, UR2.Global is offering special recognition to the artists that participated and supported the arts organization during its decade-long existence. Starting with the contributors to the organization’s original theme song titled “I’m Good Enough” that was written by the art project’s president - Dr. Kemp, and produced by this year’s honorary artist ten years ago. As such, the Board of Directors are thrilled to have Kristin Hoffmann accept this honor, knowing that she believed in the organization’s mission right from the beginning.
All of the other artist-in-residence from the past decade are being invited to participate in the anniversary activities. One of which will be to answer the “Call for Artist” around the world to participate in the Annual Inner-Peace Equals World Peace Artist Music Video Retreat with the opportunity to contribute a verse to this year’s new original song by Dr. Kemp. All the singer-songwriters that participate in the annual music video retreat will receive special acknowledgment for their contribution to this humanitarian-globally-focused arts project to uplift and unify mankind.
To interview the 2025 Honorary Artist or participate in the annual music video retreat please email the Anniversary Committee at UR2.Global@gmail.com for any additional information. UR2.Global Psycho-Spiritual Arts Project is a project of The Sacretherapy® Institute – A Not-for-profit 501 C3 organization.
