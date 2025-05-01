Global Digital Wellness Day Returns May 2: Join the Viral Movement to Combat Digital Overwhelm
Global Digital Wellness Day returns May 2, 2025, after reaching over 17 million people across 64+ countries. Recognized by former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy on twitter, this global movement promotes healthier tech habits through free resources, toolkits, and a livestreamed summit on screen time, mental health, and digital balance. Join the conversation and share how you find balance with tech using #DigitalWellnessDay.
San Francisco, CA, May 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, May 2, 2025, the world will unite for the 6th Annual Digital Wellness Day, a global activation and exploration of mindful tech use. Co-founded by renowned mental health experts Nina Hersher and Amy Blankson, the initiative has reached over 17 million people across 64 countries — empowering educators, executives, and entrepreneurs alike to reimagine their relationship with technology during mental health awareness month.
What is Digital Wellness?
Digital wellness is the optimum state of health and well-being that each individual using technology is capable of achieving.
The impacts of tech overuse are more pervasive than many realize:
• In 2024, the average American spent the equivalent of 2.5 months per year on their phone.
• 89% of people check their phones within 10 minutes of waking up.
• 77% of employees report experiencing burnout in their current job, driven by increased workloads and constant digital connectivity.
Last year, former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy publicly recognized Digital Wellness Day on Twitter, highlighting the growing urgency of digital well-being as a public health priority. Since then, the movement has continued to grow into a viral force, supported by a dedicated team including Dr. Sophie Janicke-Bowles, who led the validation and publication of the Digital Flourishing® survey tools, and Tyler Rice, driving strategic workplace partnerships.
"In a world of nonstop notifications, Digital Wellness Day is a reminder that real productivity, joy, and connection come from balance — not burnout," says Nina Hersher, Executive Director of Digital Wellness Day, Co-founder of the Digital Wellness Institute, and Founder of The Digital Resilience Lab.
To support meaningful participation and equitable access for all, the following free resources are available:
1. An Ambassador Toolkit: Digital Wellness Day welcomes everyone — from curious newcomers to global thought leaders — to join the movement. By posting with #DigitalWellnessDay, ambassadors embody the heart of the movement: using technology to enhance well-being, foster connection, build balance, and inspire healthier digital habits for all.
2. Two Digital Wellness Playbooks – one for educators, one for workplace leaders.
3. A quick Digital Wellness Checkup with tips tailored to your score—available at digitalflourishing.com.
4. Summit access – livestreamed at digitalwellnessday.com, courtesy of broadcast partner GatherVerse, with three ground-breaking panels:
Panel 1 | Why Digital Culture Matters
Featuring: Tyler Rice, DeAnne M. Aussem, Ryan Hopkins, Ryan Picarella, and Chris Cummings
Panel 2 | Young Voices
Featuring: Larissa May, Nina Krishnaiah, Nick Plante, Clementina Jose, and Elizabeth Tate
Panel 3 | AI & Digital Well-Being
Featuring: Amy Blankson, Christopher Lafayette, David Ryan Polgar, Sara Filipčič, and Tamara Lechner
To go deeper or bring this topic to your workplace or community:
• Visit the new Resource Hub and affordable monthly membership from the Digital Wellness Institute
• Enroll in the Digital Resilience Certification Program, created in partnership with the Digital Resilience Lab
This year’s Impact Partners include:
The Wellness Alliance (WELCOA + National Wellness Institute), Loftie, Half the Story, LookUp.live, ATB, The Mindful Science Centre, Human Flourishing Lab, Be Human(e), AdaRose, Freedom, Global Wellness Institute’s Workplace Wellbeing Initiative, The Self-Investigation, and Media Done Responsibly.
For keynote requests and media inquiries, contact info@digitalwellnessday.com.
