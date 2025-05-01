Global Digital Wellness Day Returns May 2: Join the Viral Movement to Combat Digital Overwhelm

Global Digital Wellness Day returns May 2, 2025, after reaching over 17 million people across 64+ countries. Recognized by former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy on twitter, this global movement promotes healthier tech habits through free resources, toolkits, and a livestreamed summit on screen time, mental health, and digital balance. Join the conversation and share how you find balance with tech using #DigitalWellnessDay.