DSV Celebrates Grand Opening of 1.2 Million Sq. Ft. Facility Near Columbus, Ohio, with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
DSV celebrated the opening of its newest warehouse in New Albany, Ohio, on May 7, 2025, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The addition of this high-tech facility creates a centralized hub, underscoring its commitment to supporting the expanding semiconductor industry.
Columbus, OH, May 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- DSV celebrated the grand opening of its latest warehouse facility in New Albany, Ohio, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 7, 2025. Attendees included DSV leadership team members, local officials—including New Albany Mayor Sloan Spalding—DSV clients, and the facility’s developer, VanTrust Real Estate, LLC. This milestone marks a significant expansion for DSV and reinforces its commitment to the growing semiconductor industry in the heart of what’s now recognized as the "Silicon Heartland."
"We’re thrilled to welcome DSV to New Albany and the Silicon Heartland," said New Albany Mayor Sloan Spalding. "As a global leader in the transport and logistics industry, DSV’s decision to expand into the Columbus region—and specifically into the largest industrial building in the New Albany International Business Park—is a tremendous vote of confidence in our community."
This state-of-the-art LEED-certified, 1.2 million-square-foot multi-client facility, strategically positioned within the Columbus metro area was designed with a particular focus on meeting the specialized needs of the technology and electronic industries and to serve clients across various industries including retail, consumer brands, and more. It offers premium, high-efficiency storage solutions, including EDI inventory management, and is complemented by DSV’s comprehensive transportation services.
Designed with advanced safety and security features tailored for semiconductor requirements, the facility ensures optimal protection for client assets. An integrated building management system enhances resource efficiency, aligning with DSV’s commitment to environmental sustainability.
“We are excited to open this state-of-the-art warehouse facility here in beautiful New Albany in Central Ohio,” said Josh Summers, Executive Vice President of DSV Contract Logistics North America. “The capabilities and location, here in the heartland, will increase our ability to help customers in the semiconductor and consumer goods industries looking for a trusted transportation and warehousing partner.”
Located at 11555 Briscoe Parkway in New Albany, Ohio, this advanced warehouse provides easy access to major highways and Rickenbacker International Airport, positioning it as a key hub for logistics and supply chain efficiency.
