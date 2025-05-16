With One Heart United: Global 24-Hour Zumba® Class Fights Mental Health Stigma Through Movement and Community
This Memorial Day Weekend, We Move to Give is inviting the world to unite in motion, music, and mental health awareness with its annual global fitness event: “Zumba® is My Therapy 23: Bring the Beat 3.” The event kicks off on Saturday, May 24, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. PST and runs for a full 24 hours, ending on Sunday, May 25 at 11:00 a.m. PST — streamed live via Zoom.
Seattle, WA, May 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- This year’s theme, “One Heart United,” celebrates the strength of global community as over 100 licensed Zumba® Instructors across 12 teams and continents come together to dance, heal, and raise awareness for mental health. Co-produced with Fitness with Izzy, this special masterclass is more than just a fitness marathon — it’s a movement with heart.
“Our mission is simple yet powerful: to show the world that it’s #OKtoNotBeOK,” says Melissa Bless, founder of We Move to Give. “Through the universal language of music and dance, we are breaking the stigma around mental health — together, as one community.”
Participants from all walks of life are encouraged to tune in, move their bodies, and connect in spirit. Whether you’re dancing from your living room or leading from the screen, this event is about more than exercise — it’s about belonging, joy, and the healing power of unity.
We Move to Give is a volunteer-powered collective of licensed Zumba® instructors committed to offering free fitness classes throughout Washington State and beyond. The team believes that fitness should be accessible to everyone, regardless of income, age, or ability. Through both in-person and virtual offerings, they foster community, wellness, and fun — all with zero barriers to entry.
About Fitness with Izzy
Fitness with Izzy is a global online fitness platform founded in 2020 with the mission of making dance fitness accessible to individuals with busy lifestyles. Originally created to help the founder’s family stay active overseas during the COVID-19 lockdown, the platform has evolved into a vibrant community offering dance fitness classes. In addition to regular programming, Fitness with Izzy collaborates with ZCOM volunteers and international organizations to host free events and fundraisers, supporting causes across the USA, Canada, South Africa, and beyond. The company remains committed to promoting wellness through movement while fostering a strong sense of global community.
About We Move to Give
Founded in 2017, We Move to Give is a grassroots movement dedicated to dismantling socioeconomic barriers to fitness. Through weekly free Zumba® classes and inclusive events, they empower communities to move together in joy, friendship, and wellness. All instructors volunteer their time to make fitness free, fun, and available to everybody.
About Zumba Fitness, LLC
Founded in 2001, Zumba is the largest branded dance fitness company in the world – reporting more than 15 million weekly participants, in 200,000 locations, across 185 countries. Zumba® blends world rhythms with easy-to-follow choreography for an effective workout that empowers participants to become their best selves - mind, body and soul. In addition to its original Zumba program, the company offers 10 Zumba specialty classes – from aquatic-based to those specifically designed for active older adults and children. In 2016, Zumba launched its first non-dance, HIIT workout STRONG Nation®, where music acts as the main motivator. In 2023, Zumba launched
CIRCL Mobility™, a revolutionary new program designed to unlock the body's full potential through flexibility, breathwork, and mobility exercises. The Zumba® lifestyle is rounded out by the company's many consumer product offerings, including video games, VR +MR experiences, original music, activewear and footwear, and interactive Fitness-Concert™ events. For more information about Zumba's programs and products, or to find a live class, visit zumba.com. Follow us on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.
Join us this Memorial Day Weekend — with One Heart United — as we dance to make a difference.
Zoom Link: https://fitnesswithizzy.com/special
Event Details: https://www.wemove2give.com/zumba-is-my-therapy.html
