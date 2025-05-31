Kim Childress and Childress Ink Team to Attend 5th Annual U.S. Book Show in NYC
Childress Ink, the boutique publishing and product development company led by award-winning editor, author, and industry veteran Kim Childress, is proud to announce their attendance at the 5th Annual U.S. Book Show, taking place Tuesday, June 3, 2025, in New York City.
Grand Rapids, MI, May 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Hosted by Publishers Weekly, the U.S. Book Show returns for its fifth year as a premier in-person gathering of top publishing professionals, authors, and industry thought leaders. This one-day event features expert panels, deep-dive discussions, and essential networking opportunities focused on the future of publishing.
Kim Childress, with over three decades of experience in children’s and YA publishing, is known for her passionate advocacy for authors at all stages of their careers. “Part of our mission at Childress Ink is to empower emerging voices and provide resources for writers, educators, librarians, and publishing professionals,” said Childress. “Attending the U.S. Book Show allows us to stay informed on the latest industry developments, from AI and audiobooks to Hollywood adaptations and the evolving reader-author relationship.”
The Childress Ink team will be on-site throughout the event, engaging with programming on timely topics such as:
- CEOs in Conversation – A must-see discussion featuring Simon & Schuster’s Jonathan Karp and Hachette’s David Shelley.
- Passing the Torch – Highlighting the next generation of publishing innovators.
- Books to Film – Exploring how great stories make the leap to screen.
- AI Lunch & Learn – A hands-on session for professionals looking to integrate AI tools into their publishing toolkit.
- Closing Cocktail Reception – The event’s can’t-miss networking celebration.
Space is limited. Visit www.USBookShow.com for full schedule and registration details.
About:
Kim Childress is an award-winning editor, author, and speaker with a distinguished career spanning over 30 years. Her expertise in children's literature is matched by her commitment to nurturing talent and creating meaningful content for readers of all ages.
Childress Ink:
Childress Ink specializes in product development for children’s publishing and offers services for writers, educators, librarians, and content creators. Learn more at ChildressInk.com.
Ink-a-Dink:
A curated online bookstore and creative space, Ink-a-Dink champions storytelling that leaves a lasting impression, featuring standout titles in children’s lit, YA fiction, adult nonfiction, and more. Visit Ink-a-Dink.com to explore.
Register and purchase tickets:
US Book Show:
The US Book Show brings the publishing world together for a day of insightful conversations and expert panels, hosted by Publishers Weekly to serve the bookselling and book publishing industry, www.USBookShow.com.
Kim Childress, with over three decades of experience in children’s and YA publishing, is known for her passionate advocacy for authors at all stages of their careers. “Part of our mission at Childress Ink is to empower emerging voices and provide resources for writers, educators, librarians, and publishing professionals,” said Childress. “Attending the U.S. Book Show allows us to stay informed on the latest industry developments, from AI and audiobooks to Hollywood adaptations and the evolving reader-author relationship.”
The Childress Ink team will be on-site throughout the event, engaging with programming on timely topics such as:
- CEOs in Conversation – A must-see discussion featuring Simon & Schuster’s Jonathan Karp and Hachette’s David Shelley.
- Passing the Torch – Highlighting the next generation of publishing innovators.
- Books to Film – Exploring how great stories make the leap to screen.
- AI Lunch & Learn – A hands-on session for professionals looking to integrate AI tools into their publishing toolkit.
- Closing Cocktail Reception – The event’s can’t-miss networking celebration.
Space is limited. Visit www.USBookShow.com for full schedule and registration details.
About:
Kim Childress is an award-winning editor, author, and speaker with a distinguished career spanning over 30 years. Her expertise in children's literature is matched by her commitment to nurturing talent and creating meaningful content for readers of all ages.
Childress Ink:
Childress Ink specializes in product development for children’s publishing and offers services for writers, educators, librarians, and content creators. Learn more at ChildressInk.com.
Ink-a-Dink:
A curated online bookstore and creative space, Ink-a-Dink champions storytelling that leaves a lasting impression, featuring standout titles in children’s lit, YA fiction, adult nonfiction, and more. Visit Ink-a-Dink.com to explore.
Register and purchase tickets:
US Book Show:
The US Book Show brings the publishing world together for a day of insightful conversations and expert panels, hosted by Publishers Weekly to serve the bookselling and book publishing industry, www.USBookShow.com.
Contact
Childress Ink, LLCContact
Kim Childress
517-410-8747
www.childressink.com
353 Green Ridge Dr., SE
Caledonia, MI 49316
Kim Childress
517-410-8747
www.childressink.com
353 Green Ridge Dr., SE
Caledonia, MI 49316
Categories