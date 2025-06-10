Sesterce and FlexAI Join Forces to Democratize Access to Sovereign AI Computing and Unlock Startups' Innovation Potential

Sesterce, a European operator specialized in high-performance and AI computing infrastructure, is partnering with FlexAI, a Workload as a Service (WaaS) expert, to launch an innovative solution tailored for startups. The goal: enable startups to run their AI workloads effortlessly, eliminating the need for long-term infrastructure commitments or technical expertise. The solution will debut at VivaTech (June 11-14) as a European alternative to global cloud giants.