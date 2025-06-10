Sesterce and FlexAI Join Forces to Democratize Access to Sovereign AI Computing and Unlock Startups' Innovation Potential
Sesterce, a European operator specialized in high-performance and AI computing infrastructure, is partnering with FlexAI, a Workload as a Service (WaaS) expert, to launch an innovative solution tailored for startups. The goal: enable startups to run their AI workloads effortlessly, eliminating the need for long-term infrastructure commitments or technical expertise. The solution will debut at VivaTech (June 11-14) as a European alternative to global cloud giants.
Paris, France, June 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Sesterce and FlexAI today announced a strategic partnership between the two complementary AI experts. Sesterce specializes in compute power and simplifies GPU fleet management—essential for training high-performance AI models. The infrastructure relies on cutting-edge NVIDIA GPUs, delivering the performance and flexibility needed to support the most demanding AI workloads. FlexAI, on the other hand, is an expert in workload orchestration: everything required before and during an AI project’s execution.
They share the same DNA: a desire to simplify and accelerate innovation by removing technical barriers for businesses. Most startups want to test AI models but face a dilemma: either invest heavily in expensive, long-term GPU contracts or struggle with complex technical setup. This forces many promising companies to delay innovation or depend on centralized cloud providers. The new solution combines Sesterce's high-performance computing infrastructure with FlexAI's workload management expertise. Startups can submit their AI workloads directly through the FlexAI platform, which automatically executes them on Sesterce’s sovereign infrastructure—no need to reserve GPUs or configure anything in advance.
This fully on-demand model adapts to the company’s actual needs and the evolution of their models, allowing them to scale at their own pace.
Key features include:
- Instant access: Submit workloads and start computing immediately
- Pay-as-you-go: Only pay for actual usage, with automatic optimization to prevent overspending
- European hosting: Infrastructure based in France, complying with EU data protection standards
“Technical choices related to workload management should no longer hinder innovation,” said Youssef El Manssouri, CEO of Sesterce. "This platform lets startups scale their AI projects with just a few clicks, increasing compute power only when they need it, enabling true agility."
How It Works
Startups upload their AI workloads to the FlexAI platform, which automatically allocates appropriate resources from Sesterce's GPU infrastructure. The system handles everything from workload orchestration to resource optimization, while users focus on their models and results.
"AI must be accessible, high-performance, and sovereign," said Brijesh Tripathi, CEO of FlexAI. "Together, we're offering a credible alternative to the cloud giants—Sesterce provides the compute power, and we democratize access to it."
About Sesterce
Founded in 2018, Sesterce is a leading European operator specialized in high-performance computing and artificial intelligence infrastructure. With full control over the value chain, the company delivers flexible, sovereign, and sustainable solutions tailored to the needs of startups, large enterprises, and academic institutions. Sesterce aims to become the European leader in AI infrastructure—empowering innovators to scale while upholding ethical and environmental standards.
About FlexAI
FlexAI offers Europe's first fully managed AI computing platform, enabling users to run workloads without configuration or infrastructure management. Learn more at flex.ai
Press Contact:
Sarah Hachemi – sarah@sh-rp.fr – +33 (0)6 15 45 80 39
