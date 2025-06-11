SeaLife Unveils New SportDiver S Underwater Smartphone Housing

SeaLife has introduced the all-new SportDiver S, an underwater smartphone housing designed for divers & snorklers of all abilities. The new compact housing dives to a depth of 100 feet (30 meters) and offers several updates over the original SportDiver model, the new “S” version offers compatibility with all iPhone models including Max sizes, as well as many Android smartphones.